Julian McMahon’s Impressive Net Worth Disclosed After His Tragic Death At 56

Julian McMahon, the beloved actor best known for his roles in Nip/Tuck and Charmed, amassed a remarkable $16 million before his tragic passing at age 56. McMahon’s substantial wealth was built over a successful career in Hollywood, with his salary and investments contributing significantly to his net worth.

In 2007, McMahon reportedly earned around $125,000 per episode while portraying Dr. Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck, with his pay doubling the following year. His work on the hit FX series propelled his career and continued to increase his earnings. McMahon also made a lucrative sale of his Hollywood Hills home in 2015 for $2.18 million, further boosting his financial standing.

The news of his passing follows the confirmation from his wife, Kelly McMahon, who shared that he died “peacefully” on July 2 after a courageous battle with cancer. In her statement, she reflected on his love for life, family, and fans, expressing the family’s desire for privacy during this time of grief.

Beyond Nip/Tuck, McMahon’s acting career included notable roles in Charmed, where he played Cole Turner, as well as portraying Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four and Jess LaCroix in the CBS crime drama FBI: Most Wanted.

McMahon leaves behind his daughter, Madison McMahon, 25, whom he shared with ex-wife Brooke Burns. The couple was married from 1999 to 2001, before McMahon married Kelly in 2014.

Brooke Burns paid tribute to Julian on social media, sharing a heartfelt message with a photo of Julian and Madison. Other celebrities, including Ioan Gruffudd, Alyssa Milano, Michael Chiklis, and Nicolas Cage, also paid their respects. Cage, who worked with McMahon on The Surfer, described him as a “kind and intelligent man” and expressed his love for McMahon’s family.