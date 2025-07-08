Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence on Ben Affleck Divorce With Message On Personal Healing

Jennifer Lopez’s latest track, “Wreckage of You,” offers a poignant, cathartic reflection on her painful divorce from Ben Affleck. Premiered at an intimate private listening event in Los Angeles on July 2nd, the song delves into the personal struggles of leaving behind a painful relationship and emerging stronger.

Attendees described the ballad as deeply emotional and empowering, capturing the essence of resilience. The song, co-written by Lopez, reflects the tumultuous year she endured—one marked by her divorce from Affleck and the cancellation of her planned tour. Lopez uses this piece as a means of personal healing and a journey of reinvention following the end of her marriage.

Song Captures the Essence of Moving On

The 55-year-old singer announced her divorce from Affleck, 52, in August 2024, following their separation earlier that year in April. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025, with the official legal documents taking effect in February. The song marks a pivotal moment in Lopez’s personal life, as she channels her emotional growth into her art.

Lopez’s private listening event allowed only 30 fans to experience the debut of the emotional song, along with other new material like “Save Me Tonight” and “Up All Night.” One attendee, Edgardo Luis Rivera, revealed that Lopez felt inspired to write “Wreckage of You” after a challenging period in her life. She described how, while lying in bed after rehearsals, the idea for the song came to her.

Divorce Aftermath and Affleck’s Support

The song’s themes seem to directly reference Lopez’s divorce from Affleck. Despite their split, Affleck recently praised Lopez for being “spectacular” and maintaining strong relationships with their children. He acknowledged her immense integrity, saying, “She’s an enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

Affleck was seen with Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, as well as his own children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. His comments highlighted the enduring respect between the former couple despite their divorce.