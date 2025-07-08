Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Spotted With New Beau During Mallorca Getaway

By Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston appears to have found love again, as she was seen spending time with life coach Jim Curtis on Friday, July 4. The 56-year-old actress, known for her role in Friends, looked happy and carefree as she arrived in Mallorca with Curtis. Dressed in a black tank top and flared jeans, Aniston embraced the laid-back vibe of the day, while Curtis complemented her style with a stylish brimmed hat.

Introducing Jim to Close Friends

Aniston seemed to be enjoying her time in Mallorca, where she introduced Curtis to her close friends, actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. The group spent time together at a yacht party, further fueling speculation about the nature of Aniston and Curtis’ relationship.

This isn’t the first public outing for Aniston and Curtis. Last month, the couple was seen together at the luxury hotel Ventana Big Sur in California, prompting rumors of a blossoming romance.

Jennifer Aniston’s rumored new boyfriend Jim Curtis

Addressing Dating Rumors and Pedro Pascal Speculation

The actress’s recent public appearance with Curtis comes after she dispelled rumors linking her romantically to actor Pedro Pascal. The two had sparked internet chatter when they were spotted sharing a dinner in Los Angeles, but Aniston quickly dismissed any romantic involvement with Pascal.

Previous article
FBI Concludes Jeffery Epstein Probe With Final Decision on Prince Andrew
Next article
Katie Holmes’ Shocking Reaction to Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ Romance Goes Viral
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

How BeiDou Won the Wars for Pakistan and Iran

In two recent wars that nearly tipped the world into a full-scale global conflict— one between Pakistan and India, and the other between Iran...

Exams of survival

Poetry of forgetfulness

On the defence 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.