Jennifer Aniston Spotted With New Beau During Mallorca Getaway

Jennifer Aniston appears to have found love again, as she was seen spending time with life coach Jim Curtis on Friday, July 4. The 56-year-old actress, known for her role in Friends, looked happy and carefree as she arrived in Mallorca with Curtis. Dressed in a black tank top and flared jeans, Aniston embraced the laid-back vibe of the day, while Curtis complemented her style with a stylish brimmed hat.

Introducing Jim to Close Friends

Aniston seemed to be enjoying her time in Mallorca, where she introduced Curtis to her close friends, actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. The group spent time together at a yacht party, further fueling speculation about the nature of Aniston and Curtis’ relationship.

This isn’t the first public outing for Aniston and Curtis. Last month, the couple was seen together at the luxury hotel Ventana Big Sur in California, prompting rumors of a blossoming romance.

Addressing Dating Rumors and Pedro Pascal Speculation

The actress’s recent public appearance with Curtis comes after she dispelled rumors linking her romantically to actor Pedro Pascal. The two had sparked internet chatter when they were spotted sharing a dinner in Los Angeles, but Aniston quickly dismissed any romantic involvement with Pascal.