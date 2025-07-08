Increased Night-Time Screen Usage Linked To Higher Heart Disease Risk, Study Finds

A new study from the Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute in Australia has revealed that prolonged exposure to artificial light at night may significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The findings highlight that activities such as extended screen time on mobile phones, watching television, or exposure to bright household lighting after dark can disrupt the body’s internal systems, potentially leading to severe heart conditions.

According to the study, which accounted for factors such as sleep duration, diet, physical activity, smoking, and body weight, exposure to artificial light at night remains strongly linked to coronary artery disease, heart attacks, arrhythmias, and strokes. Despite controlling for these other factors, the detrimental impact of nighttime light exposure on heart health was clear.

Medical experts involved in the research explained that the human body operates according to a natural internal clock, or circadian rhythm, which governs sleep patterns, heart rate, and blood pressure. Disruption of this rhythm by bright light at night can lead to physiological imbalances, making the heart more vulnerable to stress.

“The body is not designed to be active under bright light during night hours. Artificial lighting affects hormone release and disrupts cardiovascular function,” said one of the study’s lead researchers.

The study also found that women are especially susceptible to the cardiovascular effects of nighttime light exposure, showing a higher risk of heart failure compared to men. Younger individuals, however, were more likely to experience irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias.

Based on these findings, health professionals are recommending that people reduce their screen time during the evening, particularly in the hour leading up to bedtime, and use dim or ambient lighting to help regulate sleep cycles.

“Simple lifestyle changes like turning off digital devices before bed and opting for soft lighting can make a significant difference in long-term heart health,” the researchers concluded.