Heavy Rainfall To Hit Most Parts Of Country Over Next Two Days: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall across multiple regions of the country over the next two days, with significant downpours expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and parts of Balochistan. The monsoon rains, which are vital for agriculture and water replenishment, bring both relief and potential hazards, including flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Flood Risk and Safety Warnings

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has also issued warnings about the likelihood of flash flooding, particularly in the catchment areas of major rivers. The NEOC reports that 19 people have lost their lives in recent weather-related incidents in Balochistan, KP, and the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region. The heavy rainfall expected until July 10 could lead to dangerous conditions, especially in low-lying areas such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore.

Details of Expected Weather Conditions

The Met Office predicts rain, wind, and thunderstorms throughout the next two days, with regions like Punjab, KP, Azad Kashmir, and southern Balochistan experiencing heavy rainfall. The public has been urged to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to flooding or landslides. Areas like Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, and several districts in Balochistan are likely to face flooding in local streams and rainwater drains.

The weather agency has warned that roads in areas such as KP and Azad Kashmir could be blocked due to landslides, which could hinder traffic movement. Meanwhile, Karachi and parts of Sindh’s coastal belt might experience lighter rainfall or drizzling.

Recent Rainfall Data and Regional Impact

In the past 24 hours, several cities recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. Punjab’s Sheikhupura saw 48mm of rain, while Islamabad recorded up to 16mm at Saidpur. In KP, Balakot received 40mm of rain, and in Sindh, Badin experienced 4mm. Balochistan also saw rainfall, with Kalat receiving 17mm and Ziarat 12mm.