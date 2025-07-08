FBI Concludes Jeffery Epstein Probe With Final Decision on Prince Andrew

In a significant update on the FBI’s long-running investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a final verdict was delivered on Sunday, July 6. The probe, which had drawn global attention, concluded with the announcement that no charges would be brought against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. According to a Justice Department memo obtained by Axios, there was “no evidence” supporting claims that Epstein had blackmailed influential figures, maintained a “client list,” or was murdered.

Prince Andrew’s Association with Epstein and Public Scrutiny

The investigation also confirmed that no further investigations would be initiated against individuals previously uncharged, including Prince Andrew. The Duke of York had stepped down from royal duties following his association with Epstein and the ensuing sexual assault allegations made by Virginia Giuffre. Prince Andrew’s infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, in which he attempted to clear his name, only fueled public outrage.

Prince Andrew’s Avoidance of the US and Settlement with Giuffre

A source close to Prince Andrew revealed that the Duke had refrained from traveling to the United States due to concerns about potential arrest. “He used to be Air Miles Andy, but he’ll never risk going to America again,” the insider shared. Prince Andrew was photographed in 2001 with his arm around Giuffre at the home of Epstein’s former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Despite his repeated denials of any misconduct, Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022 for an undisclosed amount. The situation took another tragic turn when Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025.