Actor Humaira Asghar Ali Found Dead in Karachi Flat

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her flat in Karachi’s Defence Phase 6 area on Tuesday, according to local police. Authorities arrived at the flat around 3:15 PM to vacate the premises based on a court order regarding unpaid rent. When no one answered the door, police forced entry and found the actor’s body lying on the floor.

Living Alone and Investigation Underway

Ali, who had been living alone in the flat for the past seven years, was discovered after the flat’s owner filed a case for unpaid rent. Forensic evidence was gathered at the scene, and her body was transported to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have stated that the cause of death will be determined following the examination.

Humaira’s Career and Recent Tragedy

The actress was known for her appearance on the reality show Tamasha Ghar and for her role in the film Jalaibee. Her death follows less than three weeks after the passing of renowned actress Ayesha Khan, who was found dead in her apartment in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. Khan’s death was discovered when neighbors reported a foul odor emanating from her flat.

