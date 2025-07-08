Aaron Phypers Files for Divorce from Denise Richards After 6 Years of Marriage

Aaron Phypers has filed for divorce from his wife of nearly seven years, Denise Richards. The actor, 49, submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Phypers listed July 4, 2025, as their separation date.

In his petition, Phypers requested spousal support and revealed that he has not earned income since closing his wellness company last year. He also mentioned that he and Richards’s monthly expenses amount to $105,000. As part of his divorce filing, Phypers requested an equal division of the couple’s business, Smoke & Mirrors Entertainment.

Phypers and Richards, who are both without minor children, have no shared children from the marriage. Richards has three daughters: Eloise Joni, whom she adopted in 2011, and Sami Sheen, 21, and Lola Sheen, 20, from her previous marriage to Charlie Sheen. Phypers had previously been involved in the adoption process of Eloise, with Richards gushing about his role as a father during a 2019 interview on The View.

Richards and Phypers married on September 8, 2018, and worked together on various business ventures, including Richards’s OnlyFans account, for which Phypers often served as a photographer. Phypers also appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and starred in Richards’s latest series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

Despite Phypers citing July 4, 2025, as their official separation date, Richards seemed to be in good spirits that day, posting a patriotic bikini photo on Instagram with the caption, “Red, white, and a little bit ooh la la 🇺🇸.”

This marks another chapter in the couple’s relationship after Phypers’s previous marriage to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan, which ended after a year in 2016.