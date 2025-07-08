22 suspects held during 335 Punjab-wide sweep and combing operations

Police interrogate more than 10,406 suspects during the past 24 hours: Police Spokesperson

LAHORE: Punjab Police continues its search, sweep, and combing operations across the province, including Lahore.

In the last 24 hours alone, 335 combing operations were conducted, during which over 10,406 suspects were interrogated and 22 suspected individuals were taken into custody. The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that 21 search and sweep operations were carried out, more than 2,360 individuals were questioned, and 02 suspects were taken into custody.

Additionally, 86 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes, 43 court absconders, and 20 habitual criminals were also arrested. A large quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition was recovered from the possession of criminals and suspects.

During operations against criminal elements, 08 offenders were neutralized and 08 others were arrested in injured condition. IGP Punjab said that search, sweep, and combing operations will continue during Muharram to hold anti-state and criminal elements accountable.

POLICE OFFICERS ALERTED TO RAINFALL

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has instructed police officers and personnel to remain on high alert and actively participate in relief activities during the ongoing rainfall in various areas of Punjab, including Lahore.

He emphasized that police officers and officials should perform their duties with heightened vigilance in the rain-affected areas. Traffic wardens must ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the roads, while supervisory police officers should personally monitor relief efforts in the affected regions.

The IGP said that Punjab Police is in constant coordination with PDMA, district administration, and rescue agencies regarding rescue and relief operations. Control rooms of Punjab Police are also collecting detailed reports about rain-related damages.

Dr Anwar added that police officers and personnel are assisting Wasa and other relevant departments in draining rainwater from flooded roads, especially in Lahore. Police teams are also providing full support to rescue affected citizens in coordination with the concerned institutions.