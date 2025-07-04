Temporary mobile registration system launched for expats

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis can now take advantage of a tax-free mobile registration facility for up to 120 days per visit, as part of the new policy by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). This service, provided by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), is accessible through the free, automated Temporary Mobile Registration System via the DIRBS portal.

The facility is designed for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals who do not intend to keep their mobile devices in Pakistan. It is applicable for only one mobile handset per visit. To avail of this service, applicants must provide their passport number, date of arrival, intended date of departure, mobile SIM details, and the device’s IMEI number.

The system performs real-time validation with the Federal Investigation Agency’s Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) to verify the arrival date of the applicant. After 120 days, the registered device will be suspended, preventing its use on local networks. If the same individual visits Pakistan again, they must reapply for the facility using their previous credentials.

This system aims to assist short-term visitors, enhance Pakistan’s image, and ensure only eligible individuals use the service.