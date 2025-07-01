IHC seeks explanation from government in Dr Aafia case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the federal government to provide an explanation regarding its decision not to become a party in the US court proceedings concerning Dr Aafia Siddiqui. The directive was issued by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq during a hearing of a petition filed by Dr Fawzia Siddiqui, which calls for the repatriation of her sister, Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

The court instructed the Additional Attorney General to present the reasons behind the government’s position at the next hearing. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Imran Shafiq, along with the Additional Attorney General and other relevant officials, appeared before the court.