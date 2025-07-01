NATIONAL

Court cancels arrest warrant for Fawad Chaudhry

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: An anti-corruption court in Rawalpindi on Monday canceled the arrest warrants previously issued for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry. The warrants were issued due to his repeated non-appearance in a graft case.

The court expressed strong displeasure over the investigation team’s failure to submit the challan despite multiple summons over the past two years. Presiding Judge Khawar Rasheed reprimanded the investigating officers for the prolonged delay and instructed them to submit the challan by July 17, warning that further negligence would not be tolerated.

