Union leader linked to illegal power theft at Dhabeji pumping station

Authorities in Dhabeji have uncovered a significant power theft operation linked to a union leader at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (KWSC) Dhabeji Pumping Station. During an operation on Sunday, KWSC officials disconnected several illegal electricity connections, all of which were traced back to a residence allegedly controlled by a union leader.

The residence, located within the official staff housing area near the pumping station, was found to be the source of numerous unauthorized electricity lines extending to nearby homes and other locations. Despite the discovery of these illegal connections, including the confiscation of wires, no formal disciplinary action has been taken against the union leader.

Residents living in the KWSC’s official quarters reported persistent low voltage issues for months. Upon investigation, it was revealed that a CBA union leader residing in one of the official bungalows had been supplying these illegal connections to nearby households in exchange for bribes.

The matter was brought to the attention of the KWSC’s chief engineer and the station’s resident engineer, which led to the crackdown on the illegal activity. However, despite clear evidence of the involvement of an influential union figure, the administration has yet to take any formal action.

Further investigation revealed that more than half of the government quarters at the pumping station, designated for KWSC employees, were illegally occupied by unauthorized individuals. These occupants enjoy free access to electricity, water, and gas 24/7, leading to considerable financial losses for the corporation, amounting to millions of rupees each month.

This ongoing situation highlights not only the severity of power theft but also the misuse of government-provided resources, with significant financial implications for the KWSC and taxpayers.