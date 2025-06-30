Two Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 2 apprehended in Duki IBO: ISPR

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz commend security forces on the successful operation

RAWALPINDI: Two Indian-sponsored terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan were killed by the security forces on Sunday, and two others were apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Duki district, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the area upon the suspected presence of terrorists.

“During the operation, own security forces “effectively engaged the Indian-sponsored terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were apprehended,” the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were seized from the dead terrorists, who, according to the military’s media wing, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” the statement concluded.

A day earlier, 13 security personnel were martyred when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy,” said the military’s media wing.

“The convoy was attacked in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“In this tragic and barbaric incident, three innocent civilians, including two children and a woman, also got severely injured,” it said.

A police officer informed AFP that the explosion had also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children.

He said the initial investigation revealed that 800 kilograms (1,760 pounds) of explosives were used in the attack.

Earlier this month, seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan were neutralised in two separate operations in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

An IBO was conducted in the general area of Mach in Kachhi district on the reported presence of the terrorists, the ISPR said.

“During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the Fitna al Hindustan terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

In another IBO conducted in the general area of Margand in Kalat district, a terrorist hideout was busted and two terrorists were successfully neutralized, ISPR said.

Despite heightened military tensions between Pakistan and India last month, militant groups were unable to significantly escalate their activities in the country, according to data released by an Islamabad-based independent think tank.

The monthly security assessment issued by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) recorded 85 militant attacks in May as compared to 81 in April, resulting in 113 fatalities. These included 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four peace committee members.

President, PM laud security forces for killing terrorists in Balochistan

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended the security forces on a successful operation against the Indian-backed terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan in the Duki district of Balochistan.

In their separate statements on Sunday, they lauded the security forces for neutralizing two terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan during the operation.

The President said the entire nation is proud of the professionalism, valiance and the spirit of sacrifice of the security forces. He said the people of Pakistan are resolutely standing by their security forces.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue its struggle till the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.

The Prime Minister said the security forces are standing like a fortified wall to eliminate terrorism from the country.