Trump attacks Zohran Mamdani as “pure communist” in latest criticism

US President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on Zohran Mamdani, the winner of New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, calling him a “pure communist” during a Sunday interview. Mamdani, a progressive candidate who identifies as a democratic socialist, had gained significant attention for his surprise victory against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose campaign had been tainted by scandals.

Trump’s harsh comments are part of a broader strategy to label the Democratic Party as too radical as the US heads into the crucial 2025 elections. On Fox News, Trump disparaged Mamdani, calling him a “radical leftist” and “lunatic,” and warned that New York City would suffer under his leadership. Trump also threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City if Mamdani were elected, citing the city’s sanctuary status and its potential divergence from Trump’s policies.

Mamdani responded by asserting his stance on national television, declaring that he was not a communist. He accused Trump of resorting to personal attacks to distract from the real issues. The 33-year-old immigrant from Uganda emphasized that his campaign was about fighting for working-class people, contrasting his platform with Trump’s record.

Mamdani, who has advocated for lower rents, free daycare, and affordable public transportation in New York, faces a tough road ahead in November. Despite a strong primary win, the city’s political landscape remains uncertain, with current Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, running for re-election as an independent, and Cuomo possibly re-entering the race.

As the political battle intensifies, Mamdani continues to champion his progressive agenda while Trump’s criticism is expected to increase in the lead-up to the general election.