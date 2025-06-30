TikTokers arrested over Rs130m armed robbery in Karachi

Karachi police have arrested three suspects, including two popular TikTok personalities, in connection with an armed robbery in the PECHS Block 2 area. The robbery, which occurred in the early hours of June 26, involved the theft of over Rs130 million in cash and valuables from a home.

According to police, the suspects posed as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials to carry out the heist. The victim, Muhammad Saalik, had just returned to his residence on Khalid Bin Waleed Road when two armed men and three women, dressed in burqas, ambushed him. One suspect wore an FIA-style uniform, complete with the agency’s logo, to lend authenticity to the ruse.

Once inside the house, the suspects looted the valuables, including cash, nine mobile phones, 20 luxury watches, a smartwatch, 25 branded perfumes, two laptops, and other items, at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. The police managed to identify and arrest three suspects: Yousra Zeb, Nimra Zeb, and their brother Shehryar. A fourth suspect, Shahroz, remains at large.

Yousra Zeb, a well-known TikTok personality, has modeled for several Pakistani brands and is reportedly under investigation for her possible involvement in other robberies tied to the same group. The police spokesperson confirmed that the suspects were identified through their social media presence, particularly their TikTok videos. Authorities are continuing efforts to recover the stolen items and apprehend the remaining suspects. A case has been filed at Ferozabad Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.