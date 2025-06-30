Suicide bomber shot dead as CTD foils terrorist attack in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A major terrorist attack was foiled by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar on Sunday when security forces killed a suicide bomber and his handler during an intelligence-based operation in the Shamshatoo area. The operation was based on actionable intelligence, which led to the prevention of a planned high-impact attack targeting a sensitive installation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to CTD officials, both the suicide bomber and his handler were killed in the raid. The terrorists were identified as members of the banned militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij. The suicide bomber, identified as Munir Ahmed Gul, had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan and was in possession of weapons, including a suicide vest, a submachine gun, a pistol, and explosive materials.

The CTD confirmed that the terrorists opened fire during the raid, but no casualties were reported among security forces. A spokesperson for the CTD stated that this operation was a significant success, as it thwarted a major terrorist plot in the region. Investigations are ongoing to determine if the group had any local support or facilitators.

The CTD remains vigilant against cross-border threats and the potential for militant groups to destabilize the province.