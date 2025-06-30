Suicide attack bid foiled in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In a major counterterrorism success, the Counter-Terrorism Department

(CTD) has foiled a suicide attack planned by a banned outfit, TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan), in Peshawar.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the CTD conducted a swift operation in the Shamshato Armard area, neutralising two Afghan terrorists the suicide bomber and his handler in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

According to CTD sources, the suicide attacker, identified as Munir Ahmed, had infiltrated from Khost, Afghanistan, and was planning to target a sensitive installation in Peshawar. His handler was also eliminated during the operation.

A suicide vest, one SMG with rounds, and a pistol were recovered from the scene, along with a large cache of explosives and ammunition.

The slain bomber, Munir Ahmed, hailed from Nangarhar province and had been on the CTD’s watch list since November 2024. He was a wanted fugitive with confirmed links to the TTP network.

A case has been registered at the CTD Police Station in Peshawar, and a special investigation team has been formed to identify Munir’s main handler in Pakistan and track down the wider network involved in this plot.

The CTD affirmed that both terrorists were killed in a firefight, successfully averting what could have been a catastrophic incident.