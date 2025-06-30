PM, President urge nation to strengthen parliamentary institutions

Both leaders commend efforts and role of Parliament in promoting inclusive, transparent, and participatory governance

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to renew its resolve to strengthen parliamentary institutions, safeguard democratic values, and ensure that the voices of the citizenry were truly reflected in the lawmaking process.

In their separate messages on the International Day of Parliamentarism, both the leaders said the International Day of Parliamentarism, observed every year on June 30, reaffirms our global commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.

“The day also celebrates the vital role of parliaments in promoting inclusive governance, ensuring meaningful representation of women and youth, and embracing technological innovation in legislative practices,” the premier said, adding, “Our parliament occupies a central place in our democratic framework. Through its legislative authority and the vigilant work of its standing committees, Parliament ensures accountability, transparency, and oversight of the executive.”

PM Shehbaz said, “The Constitution of Pakistan enshrines representation of women through reserved seats under Articles 51 and 59. Our women parliamentarians have also risen to leadership positions: currently, eight women senators and four women members of the National Assembly serve as chairpersons of parliamentary committees, breaking glass ceilings and setting an example of inclusive and empowered leadership.”

The prime minister said the Parliament has also remained proactive in enacting progressive legislation, particularly to advance gender equality and social protection. “Inclusivity has also guided our approach to governance. While preparing the federal budget for FY 2025–26, the government actively consulted coalition partners and welcomed contributions from across the political spectrum. This inclusive spirit is the bedrock of a healthy democracy,” he continued.

He said, “Our parliamentarians continue to play a dynamic role in global parliamentary diplomacy. Through sustained engagement with platforms like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), our representatives have advocated for peace, development, and international cooperation.

Following recent tensions in South Asia, Pakistan’s multi-party parliamentary delegation effectively projected our perspective on global forums through diplomatic outreach.

Recognizing the evolving needs of modern governance, we have also embraced technology to improve parliamentary transparency and accessibility, he added.

President commends role of Parliament in inclusive governance

In a separate message, President Asif Ali Zardari commended the efforts and role of Parliament in promoting inclusive, transparent, and participatory governance.

“Today, we observe the International Day of Parliamentarism, reaffirming our commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, freedom, inclusivity, tolerance, and socio-economic justice,” he said.

“Parliament is the sovereign representative of the people and the guardian of constitutional values. It plays an important role in shaping national policy, ensuring transparency and accountability, and defending the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens.

Through effective legislation and oversight, Parliament can help improve public service delivery, enhance governance, and strengthen democratic institutions,” he added.

He said, “The legislature holds the responsibility of protecting democratic ideals and advancing national development.”

“The Parliament of Pakistan will continue to legislate for the welfare of our people, defend their rights and freedoms, and provide effective oversight to ensure public accountability,” he said adding, “Let us build a Pakistan where democracy flourishes, institutions are strong, and every citizen’s voice is heard and respected.”