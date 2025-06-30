NICVD to establish international clinical trials unit

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) is set to launch a state-of-the-art clinical trials unit, designed to foster medical research and attract international funding. The unit, to be located on the upper floor of the existing Outpatient Department (OPD) building, will adhere to guidelines set by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Tahir Saghir, Executive Director of NICVD, emphasized that the new facility will advance research and enhance treatment quality, particularly for children who previously had to seek cardiac care abroad due to limited local options. The project is being developed under a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, with a private contractor overseeing construction and the NICVD focusing on monitoring operations. The facility will also feature a conference hall and library to support academic and professional development.

The ground floor of the old OPD building will be converted into an expanded emergency ward, with plans to increase the bed capacity from 80 to between 160 and 180. A new, centralized medical hall will accommodate several emergency departments, improving service delivery. In addition, a new OPD building is under construction, with completion expected by October or November. This Rs1.25 billion project, also developed under the BOT model, will feature a separate entrance to reduce congestion within the main hospital building.

The first phase of the pediatric block is anticipated to be partially operational by November. This new block will provide dedicated emergency, ward, and ICU facilities for children, addressing the current situation where up to three children often share a single bed in the existing pediatric ward. The current infrastructure also includes only two operating theaters for pediatric care, forcing children to share surgical and cath lab facilities with adults. Despite reduced federal funding, the Sindh government has allocated Rs2.5 billion to complete the pediatric block, including two underground levels and two additional floors.