Khaqan Abbasi slams SC’s ruling, warns of political instability

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Awam Pakistan Party Chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has launched a stinging criticism of the judiciary, claiming that country’s constitutional system is collapsing.

In a series of interviews on Monday with various television channels, Abbasi said, “When someone else is writing judgments for Supreme Court judges, it means the system has ended, the constitution and law have ended.”

He strongly condemned the recent Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats, describing it as “the most controversial decision in Pakistan’s judicial history.” He added that history would never accept such a ruling.

Commenting on the political landscape, Abbasi acknowledged public support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying, “The people are standing with Imran Khan. Any politician who has the public’s backing can stand firm, even if he spends a year in jail.”

He urged political dialogue over confrontation, proposing that Khan be released on payroll to facilitate talks.

“This is politics not hostility. There must be room for listening to each other,” he said.

Addressing questions about his long-standing association with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Abbasi reiterated that his differences with the party are not rooted in personal grievances or positions. “If PML-N returns to the ‘respect the vote’ narrative, I am ready to walk with them again,” he stated.

The former prime minister also commented on recent statements by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He urged the government to take Fazlur Rehman’s warnings seriously, suggesting that if he decides to march on Islamabad, he may follow through with determination.

“Shehbaz Sharif can remain Prime Minister for five years or even for life, but he must not ignore the potential consequences of political unrest,” Abbasi warned. The remarks come amid heightened political tensions and legal controversies, signaling further turbulence in Pakistan’s political arena.