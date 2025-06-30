JUI-F chief threatens government with takeover in Peshawar speech

PESHAWAR: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F), issued a stern warning to the federal government on Sunday, claiming that his party could “take over Islamabad within a week’s notice” if necessary. Addressing the Shaair-e-Islam Conference in Battagram, the JUI-F leader criticized both the 2018 and 2024 general elections, calling them “fraudulent and manipulated,” and accused the ruling coalition of lacking legitimacy.

Rehman warned the establishment not to ignore the public’s will, asserting that such governments could not endure. “Those who consider themselves powerful should bow before the will of the people,” he said, vowing to lead a movement that would bring about a “revolution” in the country.

The JUI-F leader reiterated his commitment to constitutional supremacy and emphasized the party’s desire for the rule of law. He added that JUI-F workers would be actively involved in the movement, claiming that “success will be ours, because the power of Allah is with us.”

In his speech, Rehman also expressed strong opposition to the United States, accusing it of hypocrisy and betrayal. He criticized the government’s praise of US President Donald Trump, particularly over his nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize. “Our view is clear: if Trump exists, peace does not — and if peace exists, Trump does not,” he remarked.

Rehman expressed solidarity with Iran in its opposition to Israel, pledging readiness to defend holy sites. He also warned of dire consequences if the government continued to ignore the situation. “We prioritize national security, but if the need arises, we will declare jihad and lay down our lives for this country’s defense,” he stated.

He concluded by reiterating his rejection of the prevailing political order, emphasizing that his party would continue to oppose the current government. “We did not allow the previous government to function, and we will not allow this one to function either,” he declared.