Israeli airstrikes kill 62 in Gaza, including aid seekers

By News Desk

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire in Gaza on Friday resulted in at least 62 deaths, including 10 individuals waiting for aid. The deaths were confirmed by Gaza’s civil defense agency, which reported that the casualties occurred across various regions, including near humanitarian aid distribution points.

Since late May, the health ministry in Gaza, governed by Hamas, has reported over 500 deaths near aid centers. Humanitarian organizations have criticized the situation, with Doctors Without Borders condemning the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s relief efforts, calling it “slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid.”

The Israeli military has yet to confirm the reported shootings near the aid sites, though it has launched an investigation into the incidents.

