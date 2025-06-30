Iran’s top commander thanks Pakistan for support during Israel war

In phone call with COAS Field Marshal Munir, Maj Gen Mousavi praises Islamabad’s ‘courageous stance’ during the 12-day war

Field Marshal Munir tells his counterpart Pakistan values its enduring ties with Iran, underscoring importance of regional stability

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir received a call from Iran’s top military commander on Sunday, with Tehran thanking Islamabad for its support during the 12-day war with Israel, Iranian Press TV media reported.

During the conversation, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, praised Islamabad’s “courageous stance” during the crisis and thanked the people of Pakistan for their “bold positions” in condemning “what he called” unprovoked attacks by the Zionist regime.

He credited Islamabad for standing by Tehran as Israeli strikes targeted senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians—including women and children—starting June 13.

Gen Mousavi claimed that the US administration under President Donald Trump “spared no effort in assisting the Zionist regime” by attacking Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow—sites operating under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

“Alongside the US,” he added, “several Western countries also provided verbal and practical support to the enemy.”

Despite suffering losses, including the martyrdom of senior commanders early in the conflict, Iran asserted that it successfully prevented its adversaries from achieving their objectives, forcing them to request a ceasefire. According to military analysts cited by Iranian authorities, Israel unilaterally halted its strikes on June 23 under significant pressure.

Field Marshal Munir told his counterpart that Pakistan valued its enduring ties with Iran and underscored the importance of regional stability.

Both military leaders discussed matters related to regional security and defence during their exchange.

The Iranian army chief also pointed out the role of the United States and Western nations in the conflict, accusing them of providing full support to Israel while simultaneously engaging in anti-Iran propaganda.

It is to be noted that when Israel initiated its aggressive operations against Iran in June, Pakistan was quick to condemn the actions and reaffirm its support for Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a phone call with the Iranian president, reiterated the country’s commitment to backing Iran on all diplomatic platforms, including the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also echoed these sentiments in his discussions with his Iranian counterpart, stressing Islamabad’s full solidarity with the Iranian people.

Following Israel’s unprovoked attacks, both the Minister of Defense and Foreign Minister called for international awareness regarding Israel’s nuclear capabilities, warning that Israel’s nuclear arsenal remains outside global regulatory frameworks, such as the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).