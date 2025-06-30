Iran’s military chief thanks Pakistan for support during Israel conflict

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Chief of Staff, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, called Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday to express gratitude for Pakistan’s steadfast support during the recent 12-day war with Israel. According to Iranian Press TV, General Mousavi praised Pakistan’s “courageous stance” in condemning Israeli attacks and standing by Iran throughout the conflict, which saw a series of strikes on Iranian military commanders and nuclear facilities.

During the conversation, General Mousavi commended Pakistan for condemning the actions of the Israeli regime and the support provided by the US administration, which, according to the Iranian military, assisted Israel by targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. He noted that Western countries, alongside the US, provided both verbal and practical support to Israel in the conflict.

In response, General Mousavi emphasized Iran’s resilience despite suffering heavy losses, including the deaths of key military figures early in the conflict. He stated that Iran had successfully thwarted Israeli objectives, forcing a ceasefire request from Israel. The hostilities ended on June 24 after significant international pressure and considerable losses on both sides.

COAS Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its enduring ties with Iran, highlighting the importance of regional stability and peace. Both military leaders agreed to maintain open communication channels to tackle external threats and foster peace in the region.