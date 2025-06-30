Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months, warns UN nuclear chief

TEHRAN: Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, stated that Iran could begin producing enriched uranium in just a few months, despite US claims of success in their military strikes against Tehran’s nuclear program. Grossi’s comments cast doubt on the effectiveness of recent US attacks aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear progress.

The US strikes, which targeted key Iranian nuclear facilities such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, were intended to set back Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities. However, Grossi pointed out that Iran, with its advanced nuclear technology, has already gained significant knowledge, which cannot be undone. “You cannot disinvent this. You cannot undo the knowledge that you have or the capacities that you have,” Grossi said in an interview.

The US and Israel have claimed that the military strikes obliterated crucial parts of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Despite this, Iran has continued to assert that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. Grossi acknowledged the setbacks caused by the attacks but stressed that Iran’s nuclear program could recover rapidly, given the country’s capabilities. Furthermore, reports suggest that Iran moved its stock of highly enriched uranium before the strikes, but the whereabouts of this material remain unclear.

While the US continues to assert its position, Grossi emphasized that the strikes had only temporarily delayed Iran’s progress, and the country remains capable of resuming its nuclear activities.