Cut from connection

The internet connection in Khuzdar has been shut down for two months, causing considerable trouble for the entire district. The residents are facing problems maintaining their online businesses, attending online classes, or even simply staying updated with the rest of the world. The people of Khuzdar are unable to consistently communicate with their loved ones residing outside of town. They can’t send messages through WhatsApp or emails through Gmail.

Despite repeated requests to the government regarding this issue, there has been no response. The authorities must take prompt action to restore the internet connection to Khuzdar as it is not only an inconvenience, but also blatant disruption.

ISHFAQ NAWAZ

KHUZDAR