Twin earthquakes hit Balochistan, damage homes and injure four

QUETTA: Early Sunday morning, Balochistan was rocked by two powerful earthquakes that caused widespread panic, structural damage, and injuries in the Barkhan, Musa Khel, and surrounding areas.

The tremors were felt across multiple towns, significantly affecting remote areas already prone to seismic activity.

The first earthquake struck at 3:24 AM with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale, its epicenter located 28 kilometers beneath the surface in the region of Barkhan, near Musa Khel. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), this earthquake caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including several houses that collapsed, and left four people injured.

Local residents reported feeling strong tremors, which caused buildings, particularly in Musa Khel and Barkhan, to shake violently. The earthquake’s impact was especially pronounced in the mountainous regions, where rescue operations are often delayed due to difficult terrain. This earthquake, while significant, did not immediately result in fatalities, though it raised concerns about the region’s preparedness for such natural disasters.

Just hours later, a second earthquake jolted the region at 7:30 AM, with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the second tremor was located 56 kilometers northeast of Musa Khel, also within the rugged terrain of Balochistan. This earthquake followed close behind the first and added to the strain on the already overwhelmed local authorities and emergency services.

Damage and Injuries

While no immediate fatalities were reported, the damage caused by both earthquakes was significant. Two houses in Musa Khel were destroyed, and three other homes sustained partial damage, with the earthquake triggering the collapse of walls and roofs. Three people were injured in the incident, though the injuries were reported as minor.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has begun relief operations in the affected areas, with teams on the ground assessing the damage and distributing emergency supplies, including tents for those displaced by the disaster.

In addition to damage in Musa Khel, the Barkhan district also felt the tremors from the first earthquake.

While no major destruction was reported there, the US Geological Survey (USGS) indicated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9 and a depth of 12 kilometers, with its epicenter located 59 kilometers northwest of Barkhan. The region, which is already vulnerable to seismic activity, was placed on high alert as the threat of aftershocks remained.

Historical Context of Seismic Activity in Balochistan

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and most sparsely populated province, has long been prone to earthquakes due to its location at the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The province has witnessed several major seismic events in the past, including a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in 2005 that devastated Pakistan-administered Kashmir, claiming over 73,000 lives. More recently, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in 2015 affected both Pakistan and Afghanistan, resulting in nearly 400 deaths.

In 2021, a deadly earthquake in Harnai district in Balochistan killed at least 20 people and injured several others, with landslides further delaying rescue efforts. These previous events highlight the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity, making preparedness and timely relief efforts essential for mitigating the impact of future disasters.

Efforts to Address the Situation

Despite the ongoing challenges, authorities are working swiftly to assess the full scale of the damage and provide relief to those affected. According to a PDMA spokesperson, rescue teams are on the ground in Musa Khel and Barkhan and are coordinating with local authorities to expedite the provision of relief supplies, including blankets, food, and clean water.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued warnings to residents in affected areas to remain alert and follow the guidance of local authorities, especially in light of the possibility of aftershocks.

The Ongoing Threat of Seismic Activity

Authorities have emphasized the importance of preparedness and urged citizens to take all necessary precautions during this monsoon season, which also exacerbates the risk of landslides and flash floods. As the seismic activity continues to pose a threat, authorities in Balochistan remain on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.