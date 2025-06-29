Tarar dubs Swat drowning incident death of PTI’s governance in KP

Accuses PTI of creating the illusion of performance by staging attacks in Islamabad rather than building public service system

Asks KP chief minister whether the people of KP give you a mandate to work from Adiala

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the tragic drowning of tourists in Swat marked the death of the governance system established during the 12-year rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“This is not the death of tourists; rather, it is the death of PTI’s governance system,” the information minister said while addressing a news conference, along with State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik.

Minister Tarar held the PTI government in KPK responsible for the tragedy, which is mourned by the entire nation.

He said despite the availability of modern equipment in 2025, the provincial government had failed to rescue stranded tourists, which shows the quality of infrastructure, which has been compromised to the lowest level during the PTI government.

The minister expressed deep sorrow over the Swat incident, where stranded tourists, including women and children, could not be rescued despite being visible and only a few hundred feet away from safety.

A single rescue attempt was made after hours had passed, using a makeshift boat, he lamented, asking where was the helicopter used by the PTI founder and the KP Chief Minister in their travels.

Instead of owning responsibility, the provincial government suspended a deputy commissioner, he said, adding, “The real accountability lies with the chief minister, who refused to provide camps for the victims.”

“The irony is that while dead bodies were being recovered, the CM had the audacity to say, it’s not my job to provide camps.’ If that is not your job, then tell us what is,” he said.

“Is it not your job to save lives or maintain law and order or restore Lady Reading Hospital or to establish universities?” he said, asking whether the job of KP Chief Minister is to attack Islamabad, humiliate people, and follow orders from Adiala jail.

“I want to ask the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who has set up a camp office in Adiala Jail whether the people of KP give you a mandate to work from Adiala,” he asked, comparing it to the work-from-home routine during the COVID days.

He demanded to know why the PDMA, which receives millions from the provincial budget, did not perform. “If you cannot run rescue operations, at least have the decency to remain silent. Or just shut down the PDMA.”

Citing examples of efficient governance, the minister recalled how Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as former Chief Minister of Punjab, ensured maximum deployment of rescue resources during tourist seasons in Murree.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has now taken that even further, deploying modern technology and infrastructure upgrades. She has also successfully completed an anti-encroachment drive across all districts even before disasters happen.”

He accused PTI of creating the illusion of performance by staging attacks in Islamabad rather than building systems that serve the public. “Your governance would have been acknowledged had you established a robust rescue network in key tourist areas,” he said. “Instead, you chose optics over outcomes.”