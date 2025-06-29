Shifting gears from mandatory certification to truthful labeling in Seeds

By Dr Riaz Ud Din Mahsood Ishangi

The Pashto proverb “if someone leaves the footsteps of their ancestor, ultimately they would not be able to place their own steps on the path” aptly describes the current situation in the Federal Government of Pakistan’s right-sizing phase.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research, like other ministries, is undergoing a similar process. The Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department (FSC&RD), which regulates the seed sector across the country since the 1976 Act’s promulgation, is also part of this process. As part of the downsizing/rightsizing exercise, FSC&RD would be merged into the newly developed National Seed Development & Regulatory Authority (NSDRA), with 50 percent of its employees, including officers and officials, being retained, while the remaining 50 percent would be let go and placed in the surplus pool. The retained employees would function as a wing of NSDRA.

Moreover, there are rumors of a paradigm shift in the seed certification process, which would be abruptly changed to a truthful labeling process. Pakistan, being an agricultural country, has been following international seed certification standards and procedures in accordance with the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) since the inception of the Seed Act 1976. If the seed certification process is suddenly changed to truthful labeling for all major and minor crops across the country, it would be detrimental to the seed industry. Such a rapid policy paradigm shift would be challenging for any solid agricultural country like Pakistan

In Pakistan, we adhere to international standards and procedures set by the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA). Our seed certification process is modeled after the American system, with different classes of seeds having distinct characteristics. According to the Seed Act of 1976 and the Seed Certification Rules of 1987, we categorize seeds into various classes. The process begins with Basic Nuclear Seed (BNS), which is obtained directly from the breeder or a government research organization. After completing the Distinctness, Uniformity, and Stability (DUS) test and Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) session, and performing well in the National Uniformity Yield Trial, the seed is passed by the Provincial Seed Council. The breeder or research organization can then produce BNS in the next year, which is considered the pre-basic class of seed.

This class of seed is characterized by high physical purity, genetic purity, and high germination rates, and is represented by a white tag with a purple diagonal stripe. The progeny of pre-basic seed in the next year is classified as basic seed, represented by a white tag. The progeny of basic seed in the next year is classified as certified seed, represented by a blue tag. Finally, the progeny of certified seed is classified as approved seed, represented by a pink tag. This is the final step in the seed certification process in Pakistan.

In the USA, the seed certification process and procedures are similar to those in Pakistan. The process begins with breeder seed, which is not tagged but is represented by the breeder or agricultural station. Breeder seed is characterized by high physical purity, germination, and genetic purity.

The progeny of breeder seed is foundation seed, which is represented by white tags. The progeny of foundation seed is registered seed, which is indicated by pink tags attached to the bags.

The progeny of registered seed is certified seed, which is represented by blue tags. Certified seed is the final product that is grown by farmers across all states in the USA. The seed certification process in the USA is controlled by a combination of government departments and private agencies, including the Seed Regulatory and Testing Division.

This division ensures compliance with the Federal Seed Act, which mandates truth-in-labeling and regulates the commerce of certified seeds among states for different crops. The seed trade between different partners, including government departments and private sector entities, is also maintained.

Each state in America has its own seed certification agency, and the Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies (AOSCA) is a non-profit organization that sets standards for seed certification for different crops across all states. AOSCA also coordinates among states concerning seed standards from time to time. Additionally, accredited programs for seed companies focus on field crop inspection, testing, sampling, laboratory testing, and conditioning to ensure the purity and quality of seed commodities.

This approach will facilitate the sector’s growth and development in the near future, rather than implementing a truthful labeling system that may prove detrimental to the industry.

India’s seed industry is governed by the Seed Act of 1966, which was formulated after extensive deliberations involving approximately 400 agricultural scientists from various spheres of agriculture departments and private seed sectors. The Act comprises 25 sections and has undergone several amendments since its inception. In 2004, India declared its Seed Policy, which further shaped the country’s seed industry. The seed certification process in India is maintained by government organizations/agencies, including:

State Seed Certification Agency: Each state has its own agency that controls certification procedures for different crops within that state. National Seed Corporation of India: This organization oversees seed certification across the country. Central Seed Certification Board: This board ensures seed certification and sets standards for the entire country.

In India, there are different classes of seeds for each crop, including:

Nuclear Seed: Developed by breeders or government/agricultural research organizations, these seeds are highly pure and genetically pure, with no tags. Breeder Seed: The progeny of nuclear seed, breeder seed is directly supervised by the breeder or agricultural organization and is represented by a golden yellow tag. Foundation Seed: The progeny of breeder seed, foundation seed can sometimes be directly used to produce certified seed. Registered Seed: Sometimes skipped, registered seed is represented by a purple or opal blue tag. Certified Seed: The progeny of registered or foundation seed, certified seed is represented by a blue tag and may be multiplied in the next year as Certified II (Second) class.

These classes are designed to maintain purity, identify quality, and provide high-quality seeds to farmers.

The United Kingdom’s seed certification process and standards are worth examining, given the historical ties between the UK and the countries of the Subcontinent, including Pakistan and India. As a result of this legacy, our seed certification processes and procedures often follow similar strategies to those employed by the UK.

In the UK, certified seeds are classified into several categories, each with distinct purposes and characteristics. These categories include:

Pre-Basic Seeds: Derived from nuclear stock, these seeds are used for testing and quarantine purposes, such as pathogen testing. Pre-basic seeds are further divided into:

– PBTC (Pre-Basic Class for Tissue Culture): Seeds produced using tissue culture techniques.

– PB (Field Grow): Seeds grown in the field under eco-friendly conditions.

Basic Seeds: The progeny of pre-basic seeds, basic seeds are further multiplied into:

– S: High-quality seeds with strict purity standards and health soundness.

– SE: Seeds with slightly lower health and purity standards than S.

– E: Seeds with lower health and purity standards than SE.

Certified Seeds: The progeny of basic seeds, certified seeds are intended for large-scale production, particularly for ware production. Certified seeds are graded into:

– A: Seeds with high purity standards and health status.

– B: Seeds with lower health and purity standards than A.

Certified Seed Categories: Further divided into:

– C1 (First Generation): Seeds that meet specific standards.

– C2 (Second Generation): Seeds that meet specific standards.

Standard Seeds: The progeny of certified seeds, standard seeds are maintained especially for vegetable seeds that meet germination standards and varietal purity.

These categories ensure that seeds meet specific standards for quality, purity, and health, ultimately providing high-quality seeds to farmers.

The seed certification process and procedures discussed herein are crucial for ensuring that seeds meet specific standards for genetic purity, quality, and identity. This enables the farmer community to access high-quality, true-to-type seeds for commercial production. Pakistan’s journey in seed certification began with the Seed Act of 1976, followed by the Seed Act (Amendment) 2015, and now the country is poised to enter a new phase with the Seed Act (Amendment) 2024.While amendments to the Seed Act are a positive step, an abrupt paradigm shift towards abolishing the seed certification process and adopting truthful labeling would be detrimental to the seed sector.

The Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department (FSC&RD), soon to be merged into the National Seed Development Regulatory Authority (NSDRA), plays a vital role in regulating the seed industry. With approximately 1100 seed companies, 150-200 seed importers, and 80 seed exporters under its purview, FSC&RD/NSDRA’s oversight is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the seed sector.

The certification process, which involves categorization of seeds into Nuclear Seed, Pre-Basic, Basic, Certified, and Approved classes, has been meticulously maintained through field crop inspections, sampling, testing, and tagging. Abruptly dismantling this system and adopting truthful labeling would undermine the progress made over the past 49 years.

Instead, the existing certification process should be retained, and the infrastructure of FSC&RD as a wing of NSDRA should be strengthened through human resource development, establishment of well-equipped seed testing laboratories, and an increase in accredited seed testing laboratories. By doing so, the seed sector will remain stable, and the likelihood of chaos will be mitigated. This approach will facilitate the sector’s growth and development in the near future, rather than implementing a truthful labeling system that may prove detrimental to the industry.

The writer is incharge FSC&RD Bhakkar, and can be reached at [email protected]