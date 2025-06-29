Police conducts 446 search & combing operations ‘codenamed Muharram Security’

14,700 suspects interrogated, 31 suspects taken into custody during the past 24 hours: Punjab Police Spokesperson

LAHORE: Punjab Police continues its crackdown as part of the “Muharram security plan” and carried out 446 search, sweep, and combing operations across the province during the past 24 hours.

“Over 14,700 suspects were interrogated during these operations, out of whom 31 suspicious individuals were taken into custody,” a police statement said on Sunday.

Sharing details about these operations, a spokesperson for the Punjab Police informed that 189 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes, 118 court absconders, and 128 habitual criminals were arrested.

The spokesperson further shared that drugs, illegal weapons, and ammunition were recovered from the possession of criminals and suspects. During operations against criminal elements, 6 criminals were neutralized, 6 were injured, and 8 others were arrested.

Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar emphasized that search, sweep, and combing operations will continue throughout Muharram to hold anti-state and criminal elements accountable. “These operations have great significance to maintain security and deter the terrorists and criminals from carrying out their nefarious agenda.”

3rd of Muharram: Over 30,000 officers & personnel performed security duties

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, strict security arrangements were ensured by Punjab Police across Lahore and the entire province on the third day of Ashra-e-Muharram. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, more than 30,000 officers and personnel carried out security duties for processions and Majalis across Lahore and the rest of the province on the 3rd of Muharram. On the second day of Muharram, more than 2,900 police officers and personnel were deployed for security duty in the provincial capital. Across the province, a total of 136 mourning processions and 3,659 Majalis were held. In Lahore alone, on the 3rd of Muharram, 15 mourning processions were taken out and 395 Majalis were held. More than 15,000 community volunteers supported the security arrangements for the Majalis and processions across the province.

The Punjab IG Police said that high-alert security will be ensured throughout Ashura-e- Muharram across the province. “Implementation of Section 144, imposed by the Government of Punjab, is being ensured,” the IGP stated, emphasizing that aerial firing, display of weapons, dissemination of hate material, and incitement were strictly prohibited.

The CTD, Special Branch, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad, PRU, and other field formations are deployed for Muharram security. The IGP instructed officers to strictly ensure compliance with the Loudspeaker Act and to take firm action against lawbreakers promoting hateful content on social media.