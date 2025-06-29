PM says not to discourage solar power as ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ App launched

Premier Shehbaz terms the mobile app launch as a revolutionary reform step which would benefit consumers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s commitment not to discourage the solar power ‘boom’ and welcomed the ongoing process, which is regarded as the cheapest way of producing electricity in the world, state media reported.

“Pakistan is among the few countries with the largest growth in solar energy production,” Premier Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing a launch of ‘Apna meter; Apni reading,’ a power smart mobile application, developed by the Ministry of Energy, Power Division, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The initiative aims at phasing out the role of meter readers in power distribution companies (Discos) across the country amid frustration by power consumers. The current pro rata system removes electricity consumers from the ‘protected category’ or pushes them into the next slab, leading to higher bills.

Referring to vital reforms in the power sectors, the prime minister termed the launch of the mobile app as a revolutionary reform step that would benefit the consumers.

“Its introduction in five languages would improve the provincial coordination and harmony among the provinces, he added, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, and relevant authorities.

The prime minister said a series of reforms had been initiated in the relevant ministry for the last year and spearheaded by the minister and his team, who had been working hard and delivering substantial results, state broadcaster PTV News stated.

In the past, he said they had taken different vital decisions and stressed upon more to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

Throughout Pakistan, the prime minister said, vital reforms were introduced in the DISCOs boards, where merit-based appointments were made.

PM Shehbaz said that the minister of energy made stringent efforts and held tough negotiations with independent power producers (IPP) that eventually led to a reduction in electricity prices by Rs7.5 per unit.

“We settled circular debt after negotiations with banks. When global oil prices were falling, we took advantage and reduced electricity prices,” he said, adding that despite concerns, the government made the tough decision to rebase prices and not pass the burden to consumers.

The prime minister announced that the Pakistan Television (PTV) fee will be abolished from electricity bills. Consumers are currently charged a Rs35 monthly PTV fee through electricity bills.

PM Shehbaz said the biggest challenge is power theft worth Rs500bn annually, and efforts are being made to curb the menace.

“Effective steps were also taken against the corrupt mafia,” he said, adding, “For the reduction in power prices, a task force and the minister concerned had really worked hard.”

The prime minister said that when the prices of petroleum at the international market were sliding down, they took advantage of it and provided relief to the power consumers in the fortnightly petroleum products price adjustments.

He said that they were fully cognizant of these challenges and were exploring ways to take the country on the path of progress, besides ensuring to further reduce the power tariff for the industrial or household consumers.

Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, addressing the ceremony, said they were depending upon the use of the latest technology to ensure transparency and provide relief to the consumers.

Meter readers’ mechanism was now handed over to consumers through the developed app, he added.

He said power consumers under the ‘protected category’ consuming less than 100 units received higher bills due to delayed or flawed meter reading. He said the government returned Rs10bn in overbilled amounts last year, and efforts are being made to ensure transparency in the billing process.

Salient Features of the app

In a statement earlier, the Power Division said the new feature allows electricity consumers to take a picture of their electricity meter on a specified date and upload it to the app, based on which their monthly bill will be issued.

The aim of this system is to provide an effective solution to long-standing problems such as overbilling, reading errors, and delays in reading.

“This is not just a technology feature but a concrete reform in governance, which truly empowers consumers. With this system, consumers will not only be able to keep track of their bills, but now they will also be the guardians of the reading process,” it added.

According to the salient features of the app, if the user provides the reading on the due date, the meter reading taken after that day will not be given priority, and only the reading provided by the user will be fed.

This system is especially beneficial for those consumers who are eligible for a government subsidy. The bill for consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity is about Rs2,330, but with an increase of just one unit, the bill reaches Rs8,104.

“Through this app, it will be possible to ensure that the beneficiaries benefit from their subsidy by providing timely readings,” the statement read.

“This will not only create transparency in the electricity system but will also allow consumers to monitor their own billing. This will significantly reduce overbilling, unnecessary interference, and complaints,” the power division concluded.