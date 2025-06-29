Opinion

Pakistan’s shame

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The Pakistan of 2025 is not easy for women. It is the worst place in the world to be one, at least according to the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Report 2025, which ranked Pakistan as 148 on a list of 148 countries, with 56.7 per cent gender parity. This highlights how terrible this state has become in defending the essential rights of women.

The report also highlighted the gap in women’s participation in the economy and the country’s political empowerment. This is not news because women in Pakistan have always suffered one way or another.

According to the National Commission of Human Rights, 90 per cent of women in Pakistan have been victims of some sort of domestic violence in their lifetime, including sexual violence, psychological abuse, economic abuse, and stalking; cybercrime has also been witnessed extensively. Due to this, a majority of women suffer from the worst mental health conditions, like depression and anxiety.

Many of them even commit suicide, as has been witnessed in villages, because they can’t bear the stress they are put in. From the traditional practice of honour killings to the brutal murders like that of Sana Yousuf recently, all highlight the vulnerability of women in Pakistan, a country that has become an epicentre of fear for them.

The State of Pakistan must act urgently and impactfully to provide legal rights to women and empower them in every sector to at least reduce the existential gender gap.

MOHAMMAD ALI SOOMRO

USTA MOHAMMAD, BALOCHISTAN

Previous article
Pakistan’s seafood exports to Vietnam rise 20%, reaching $9 million
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Tourists advised to delay trips to northern areas due to monsoon...

ISLAMABAD: As the monsoon season approaches, experts are urging caution for tourists planning trips to Pakistan's northern areas, which are expected to face heavy...

Two fugitives wanted by Pakistan arrested in Spain on Interpol’s red notice

Armed bandits abduct Health Department ambulance crew in Jacobabad

’71 killed by Israeli strikes on Iran’s Evin Prison’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.