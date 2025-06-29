NATIONAL

Pakistan’s seafood exports to Vietnam rise 20%, reaching $9 million

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan and Vietnam have agreed to expand cooperation in the halal seafood industry, signaling a new chapter in bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

To this end, a key meeting was held between the Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, Pham Anh Tuan, representatives of the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association; Pangasius fish importers; and the Director General of the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), Dr. Mansoor Ali Wassan.

Dr. Wassan informed the participants that Pakistan’s seafood exports to Vietnam reached USD 9 million in 2024, a 20% increase over the previous year. He also highlighted Pakistan’s expanding capabilities in aquaculture and Halal-certified fish processing.

Dr Wassan noted that with steady efforts in policy coordination, trade facilitation, and infrastructure development, especially in cold chain systems and Halal certification, Pakistan has the potential to match or even exceed Vietnam’s seafood exports to Pakistan.

He remarked, “Setting an annual export target of $25–30 million within the next five years is not only realistic but also strategically advantageous for diversifying Pakistan’s marine export portfolio.”

Ambassador Pham Anh Tuan emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination between Vietnamese and Pakistani stakeholders through regulatory harmonization and technical cooperation. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s adherence to Halal standards for seafood exports to Pakistan and welcomed deeper institutional collaboration.

Dr. Wassan expressed Pakistan’s readiness to enhance bilateral engagement to further develop its fisheries and aquaculture industries, pointing to Vietnam’s success in aquaculture as a valuable model for learning and investment.

Executive Committee Member of the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association, Asim Abrar noted that while Pakistan has exported raw seafood for over four decades, the country is now making strides in value-added segments such as shrimp farming, drawing inspiration from Vietnam’s successful development in this area.

Previous article
Pakistan dominates South Korea 91-6 for third straight win at Youth Netball Championship
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two fugitives wanted by Pakistan arrested in Spain on Interpol’s red...

In a significant development, two individuals sought by Pakistan for serious criminal offenses, including terrorism and murder, have been arrested in Spain following the...

Armed bandits abduct Health Department ambulance crew in Jacobabad

’71 killed by Israeli strikes on Iran’s Evin Prison’

Two fugitives wanted by Pakistan arrested in Spain

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.