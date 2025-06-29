NCCIA arrests two suspects in Rs20bn online fraud case, third on the run

MULTAN: The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has successfully apprehended two suspects involved in an online fraud worth Rs20 billion in Multan.

The suspects, Samar Abbas and his assistant, were arrested during a targeted operation. The NCCIA is also pursuing a third suspect, Abdul Hai, who has been on the run for over a year.

The arrested individuals allegedly convinced citizens to invest in fake trading schemes, promising significant returns, which ultimately led to the loss of billions from the residents of South Punjab. The NCCIA confirmed that hundreds of reports had been registered in connection with the fraud, which is one of the largest cyber scams to have occurred in the region.

The suspects reportedly utilized advanced digital strategies to mislead the public, taking advantage of the growing popularity of online investment platforms. Authorities have identified the fraudulent operation as a major digital financial crime targeting vulnerable citizens.

The arrest is part of a larger effort by the NCCIA to combat rising cybercrime in Pakistan. Recently, the agency collaborated with international law enforcement, including the FBI and Dutch police, to dismantle a global cybercrime ring known as the “HeartSender Group,” which operated from Multan and Lahore.

In a separate operation, Pakistani intelligence agencies, in collaboration with the NCCIA, dismantled a 21-member global cybercrime network that was defrauding foreign nationals, particularly Americans, out of millions of dollars. The gang’s leader, Rameez Shahzad, along with several other members, was arrested during the crackdown.

The Rs20 billion fraud underscores the importance of public awareness regarding online investments and digital scams. The NCCIA has urged citizens to verify investment platforms and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

The growing wave of cybercrimes in Pakistan highlights the urgent need for improved cybersecurity measures to protect citizens from digital fraud.