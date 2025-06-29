Genetic jeopardy

Opinion

Consanguineous marriages are a deeply rooted tradition in Pakistan, but they come with a heavy cost: a rising prevalence of genetic disorders like thalassemia, cystic fibrosis, and metabolic conditions. With 60-80% of marriages occurring between close relatives, Pakistan has one of the highest rates of cousin marriages globally. This practice significantly increases the risk of inherited disorders, placing immense strain on families and our healthcare system.

The economic and emotional toll is staggering. Thalassemia alone affects 40,000 patients, with 5,000-9,000 children born with the condition annually. Families face financial ruin, psychological distress, and strained relationships. Despite policies like the 2019 bill for compulsory premarital screening, implementation remains weak, leaving millions vulnerable.

To tackle this crisis, we must act now. Premarital screening should be mandatory and accessible, especially in rural areas. Genetic counselling must be expanded, and awareness campaigns targeting youth and communities are essential. Religious and community leaders should also be engaged to address religious and cultural resistance.

Pakistan’s future depends on breaking this cycle. We must prioritise health and overall societal wellbeing and ensure our children inherit a brighter, healthier future.

HAJRA MARYAM

KARACHI

