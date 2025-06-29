Facilitators, perpetrators of terrorism to be brought to justice: Field Marshal Munir

COAS declares people of Pakistan stand united in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, on Saturday assured the nation that the blood of every innocent Pakistani will always be avenged, and any attempt to undermine Pakistan’s internal stability will be met with swift and decisive retribution, according to state media.

The field marshal gave assurance as he visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Saturday, where he was briefed in detail on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, the field marshal also attended the funeral of Mir Ali attack Shuhada at Bannu Garrison and visited the injured at Bannu CMH, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

The Chief of Army Staff paid rich tribute to the unwavering courage and resilience of Pakistan’s security forces, who continue to confront and neutralize the Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khawarij with exemplary valour.

He reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan stand united in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations until the threat is decisively eliminated from the country.

Reiterating the state’s uncompromising stance, the Chief of Army Staff vowed that all facilitators, abettors, and perpetrators of terrorism will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice without exception and at all costs, and the face of the true perpetrator of terrorism in the region will be exposed to the entire world.

The field marshal also emphasized the critical need for institutional capacity enhancement of civilian law enforcement agencies, particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

He urged relevant government stakeholders to prioritize these efforts while reaffirming the Army’s continued support in building and augmenting the capabilities of law enforcement institutions.

Earlier, upon arrival at Corps Headquarters, the Chief of Army Staff was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.

Earlier in the day, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan is moving towards a bright future, though the country’s enemies are constantly trying to hinder progress, but our progress journey will continue.

Addressing the commissioning parade of the 123rd Midshipman and 31st Short Service Commission (SSC) courses, Field Marshal Asim Munir said that when Pakistan is close to victory in its war against terrorism, India is deliberately creating tension in the region.

The field marshal said the world should realize that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved in a just and peaceful manner, there can never be lasting peace in South Asia. The field marshal made it clear, “We will complete our war against terrorism and rid the country of this menace forever.”