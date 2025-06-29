CM orders 24/7 operation of district emergency centres across Punjab

CM Maryam instructs all DCs, ACs, Rescue 1122 teams, and other relevant agencies to remain on high alert

PDMA makes its helpline 1129 fully operational, allowing residents to access emergency assistance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday ordered immediate operationalization of District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) across the province to effectively implement the Punjab Monsoon Emergency Plan 2025.

The plan has been activated across Punjab, and the Chief Minister is receiving minute-to-minute updates on its execution. In line with her orders, all DEOCs will function round-the-clock to monitor and manage monsoon-related emergencies. Intensive cleaning of stormwater drains and clearance of water pathways is also underway throughout the province.

As part of the preparedness efforts, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has made its helpline 1129 fully operational, allowing residents across Punjab to access emergency assistance with ease. Furthermore, the PDMA has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent accidents and losses during the rainy season.

The SOPs strictly prohibit swimming in canals, especially during high water levels, with a particular warning to parents to prevent children and youth from entering storm drains or flooded areas. Authorities have also been instructed to identify and assess dilapidated buildings and advise residents to relocate to safer locations.

Citizens have been urged to avoid contact with electric appliances, fallen wires, and poles during rains. They are also advised to clean rooftops and ensure proper drainage of rainwater. People should avoid going outdoors during lightning or thunderstorms and move to secure locations before the onset of urban flooding.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, Rescue 1122 teams, and other relevant agencies to remain on high alert and fully prepared. She appealed to the public to strictly follow the precautionary measures during the monsoon to ensure their safety. The CM said, “The protection of every life is our foremost responsibility.

All available resources will be utilized to safeguard our citizens, and we will fulfill this duty with full dedication.”