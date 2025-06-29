Avoiding Urban gridlock during rains requires teamwork

Every year, Karachi’s rains expose the need for better coordination between utilities and civic agencies. This year’s first spell again highlighted how sewerage work, poor drainage, and lack of excavation alerts often increase electrical safety risks.

While K-Electric continues to monitor and reinforce its infrastructure, civic bodies must also play their role by keeping KE informed of roadworks and ensuring drainage systems function. Urban resilience can’t be achieved in silos—teamwork is the only way forward.

HASAN AKBAR

KARACHI