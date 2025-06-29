Opinion

Avoiding Urban gridlock during rains requires teamwork

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Every year, Karachi’s rains expose the need for better coordination between utilities and civic agencies. This year’s first spell again highlighted how sewerage work, poor drainage, and lack of excavation alerts often increase electrical safety risks.

While K-Electric continues to monitor and reinforce its infrastructure, civic bodies must also play their role by keeping KE informed of roadworks and ensuring drainage systems function. Urban resilience can’t be achieved in silos—teamwork is the only way forward.

HASAN AKBAR

KARACHI

Previous article
India again acknowledges jet losses during May 7 clash with Pakistan
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan’s seafood exports to Vietnam rise 20%, reaching $9 million

KARACHI: Pakistan and Vietnam have agreed to expand cooperation in the halal seafood industry, signaling a new chapter in bilateral trade relations between the...

Pakistan dominates South Korea 91-6 for third straight win at Youth Netball Championship

CM orders 24/7 operation of district emergency centres across Punjab

Twin earthquakes hit Balochistan, damage homes and injure four

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.