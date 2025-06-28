US President Trump predicts Gaza truce ‘within next week’

— Warns to bomb Iran again if nuclear activities start

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could be possible “within the next week,” though he offered no details about who he had spoken to or what the basis for his optimism was.

The comments, which caught many observers off guard, come amid escalating violence in Gaza and growing global outrage over the deepening humanitarian crisis.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said, “I think it’s close. I just spoke to some of the people involved,” adding, “We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire.”

However, the president did not disclose the identities of those he had spoken with, nor did he provide a roadmap or framework for such an agreement. Al Jazeera’s correspondent reporting from Amman, Jordan, described the US president’s remarks as “welcome news” for the besieged residents of Gaza.

However, she noted that “no negotiations at this moment [are] happening anywhere in the region.” He also highlighted reports suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be open to a ceasefire if it helps secure normalisation agreements with Arab states—deals long pushed by the Trump administration.

Hamas, however, has insisted that any ceasefire must be contingent upon a full Israeli withdrawal from territory seized during recent operations and firm US guarantees that future negotiations will be upheld.

“They want Israel to stop its war on Gaza and ensure the military does not breach the ceasefire again,” he added.

Trump’s prediction comes as Gaza reels under a relentless Israeli assault, with local authorities and international groups reporting severe violations of humanitarian norms. The Gaza Health Ministry claims nearly 550 Palestinians have been killed near aid distribution points since late May.

The killings have sparked outrage, with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemning the violence. “People are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families,” he said, adding, “The search for food must never be a death sentence.”

A recent investigation by Israeli newspaper Haaretz alleged that Israeli military commanders had issued direct orders to fire upon unarmed Palestinian civilians attempting to access humanitarian aid. While Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have dismissed the report, the Gaza authorities labelled the actions “war crimes.”

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described the ongoing crisis as “slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid,” in a statement released on Friday.

Trump’s envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff—who had been involved in facilitating a brief ceasefire and captive release arrangement during the final days of the Biden administration—declined to comment on the latest development. His office stated it had “no information to share” regarding any imminent truce.

The March ceasefire, which was brokered with international mediation, collapsed after Israeli forces launched a new wave of aerial bombardments, citing the need to pressure Hamas for the release of captives. Since then, Israel has enforced a total blockade on food, fuel, and medicine into Gaza, contributing to what aid organisations have termed a “manufactured famine.”

While Trump’s statement has raised hopes among some in the international community, analysts remain sceptical in the absence of any concrete diplomatic initiative or indication of mutual willingness from both sides.

Trump says would bomb Iran again if nuclear activities start

US President Donald Trump said he had saved Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from assassination and lashed out at the supreme leader for ingratitude, declaring he would order more bombing if the country tried to pursue nuclear weapons.

In an extraordinary outburst on his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted Tehran for claiming to have won its war with Israel and said he was halting work on possible sanctions relief.

The tirade came as Iran prepared to hold a state funeral for 60 nuclear scientists and military commanders who were killed in the 12-day bombing blitz Israel launched on June 13.

Iran says the scientists were among a total of at least 627 civilians killed.

Trump said the United States would bomb Iran again “without question” if intelligence indicated it was able to enrich uranium to military grade.

Iran has consistently denied any ambition to develop a nuclear arsenal.

Trump accused the Iranian leader of ingratitude after Khamenei said in a defiant message that reports of damage to nuclear facilities were exaggerated and that Tehran had dealt Washington a “slap” in the face.

“I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life,” Trump posted.

Trump also said that he had been working in recent days on the possible removal of sanctions against Iran, one of Tehran’s main demands.

“But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more,” Trump added, exhorting Iran to return to the negotiating table.

Iran has denied it is set to resume nuclear talks with the United States, after Trump said that negotiations were set to begin again next week.

Its government on Friday rejected a request by Rafael Grossi, the director of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, to visit facilities bombed by Israel and the United States, saying it suggested “malign intent.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hit out at Grossi personally in a post on X for not speaking out against the air strikes, accusing him of an “astounding betrayal of his duties.”

Asked earlier in a White House press conference whether he would consider fresh air strikes if last week’s sorties were not successful in ending Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump said: “Sure. Without question. Absolutely.”

Trump added that Khamenei and Iran “got beat to hell”.

The war of words came with a fragile ceasefire holding in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Speculation had swirled about the fate of Khamenei before his first appearance since the ceasefire — a televised speech on Thursday.

Khamenei hailed what he described as Iran’s “victory” over Israel, vowing never to yield to US pressure.