Torrential rains, flash floods so far claimed 19 lives in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Torrential rains, flash floods, strong winds and landslides have so far claimed at least 19 lives and left six injured across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 48 hours, according to a preliminary report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday.

The report details a grim picture of destruction caused by extreme weather events across several districts, including Swat, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, and Torghar.

Among the deceased are six men, five women, and eight children, while the injured include three men and three women.

Swat emerged as the worst-hit district, accounting for 13 deaths and all reported injuries.

The PDMA noted that at least 56 homes sustained damage including 50 partially and six completely destroyed as a result of the natural calamities.

In response, PDMA had directed local administrations to immediately provide relief to affected families and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. The authority had also warned that the spell of rain was expected to continue until July 1.

A PDMA spokesperson confirmed that early warning advisories had already been sent to district administrations to stay alert and take precautionary measures.

It said that the PDMA’s Emergency Operations Center remains was fully active and coordinating round-the-clock with district authorities and relief agencies and urged citizens to stay cautious and report any emergencies by calling PDMA’s helpline at 1700.