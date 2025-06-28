The world held its breath. Fighter jets screamed across the skies of the Gulf. Missiles targeted oil-rich shores. And in the chaos, a single misstep could have launched the deadliest nuclear confrontation in modern history. The flashpoint? Not just Israel or Iran. The fire reached Qatar and nearly scorched the entire region.

What began as yet another round of Israeli provocations soon spiraled into a multi-nation standoff, involving American bases, Gulf allies, and global fears of an all-out nuclear exchange. As Tel Aviv danced dangerously on the edge of escalation, it was US President Donald Trump of all people who emerged as the unexpected diplomat, brokering ceasefire channels and calling for calm in the eye of an impending firestorm.

Israel’s relentless military campaign throughout the Middle East is at the core of the recent chaos. Israeli jets launched a series of strikes against suspected Iranian assets in Syria and Lebanon under the pretence of “defensive operations.” The number of civilian casualties increased. Hospitals were destroyed. Once more, the world watched as Tel Aviv used its immunity, which was provided by US support and international silence.

These attacks, according to the Israeli government, were preventative actions against Iran’s growing regional influence. Independent European intelligence reports, however, paint a different picture, one of inflated threats, false nuclear claims, and clandestine operations meant to entice Iran into a wider war.

Over 2,400 civilians were killed by Israeli operations outside of Israel’s borders in 2023 alone, including hundreds in southern Lebanon and Syria, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Precision-guided bombs dropped in heavily populated areas were the cause of many of these deaths; they were hardly defensive in nature.

Iran, which has long been the object of Western sanctions and Israeli animosity, reacted quickly and forcefully. Not only with words, but also with cyberwarfare, drones, and ballistic missiles. The extent of the retaliation shocked the entire world.

According to reports, Iranian proxy groups attacked a number of Israeli-affiliated intelligence posts in Qatar on May 9, thrusting the Gulf state into the centre of a geopolitical nightmare. The Al Udeid Air Base, which is home to more than 10,000 US and coalition personnel, was just barely hit by missiles. Threat levels in the Middle East were raised by the US military. An important ally of the USA and a centre of diplomacy, Qatar was forced to walk a tightrope. Despite not taking sides, it denounced the violence. For the first time, the richest and most neutral territory in the Gulf was directly under the shadow of a regional conflict.

The USA has had a conflicting role in Middle Eastern conflicts for decades, and this time was no exception.On the one hand, the USA vetoes every significant UN resolution against Tel Aviv, gives Israel more than $3.8 billion in military aid each year, and keeps supplying the weapons used in attacks against targets in Gaza, Syria, and now Iran.

The administration of President Biden, on the other hand, has called for “restraint” on numerous occasions while avoiding holding Israel responsible. Washington refrained from denouncing Israel’s initial provocations, even after Iranian retaliation reached US military zones.

Within 48 hours, oil prices rose by 15 percent. The world stock market trembled. Any broader conflict could cut 1.2 percent off the world’s GDP in a quarter, the IMF warned. In other words, Israel was the trigger, and the global economy was held hostage.

Donald J. Trump’s voice unexpectedly broke through the chaos during the storm.

After destroying the Iran Nuclear Deal and ordering General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination in 2020, the US president assumed a new role: peacemaker.

Trump personally used backchannel channels to communicate with Saudi, Qatari, and even Israeli officials, according to leaks from Gulf diplomatic circles. He reportedly asked Netanyahu to “de-escalate before this turns into a war the world cannot afford.”

Despite its bluntness, his message resonated. Trump threatened “unimaginable global fallout” if Israel launched a preemptive nuclear strike or if Iran retaliated fully. According to an unnamed diplomat, Trump wasn’t attempting to save lives. He was working to preserve the global economy and possibly his own legacy.

The actual, current threat of nuclear war was what made this conflict more terrifying than any others.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran’s uranium enrichment levels approached 60 percent, which is dangerously close to weapons-grade. Israel is thought to have more than 90 nuclear warheads, despite never having confirmed this officially. Neither side blinked in public. According to analysts, Armageddon could be triggered by a single cyberattack gone awry, an Israeli submarine misfiring, or an Iranian counterattack that goes too deep.

Many people view Israel’s military doctrine, known as the “Samson Option,” as a global threat masquerading as national defence. It theoretically permits a nuclear response in existential situations.

Palestinians were still under siege as attention turned from Gaza to Iran. In the last 18 months alone, more than 35,000 people have died in Gaza. Entire communities were destroyed. Hospitals turned into mass graves.

According to reports, however, Trump is now trying to mediate a ceasefire agreement between hardline Israeli officials and Hamas intermediaries in Gaza, leveraging his renewed prominence. The objective? a brief ceasefire before the area erupts once more. According to insiders, Trump is pressuring Netanyahu with pressure from Europe, the Gulf, and Egypt. One thing is certain, regardless of the outcome of the negotiations: Trump is once again in the spotlight.

Trump’s name keeps coming up in international crises, from Taiwan and Ukraine to North Korea and now the Gulf. He is campaigning as a global negotiator in addition to being a president.

Growing support for Trump’s direct, brazen, and frequently successful foreign policy approach is evident in polls conducted in Europe and Latin America. His unpredictable nature, which was once viewed as dangerous, is now seen as a strength.Trump’s strategy appeals to both authoritarian governments and weak democracies, in contrast to Biden’s paralysis and NATO’s diplomatic exhaustion.Is this a planned diplomatic comeback to power?

Israel continues to pose one of the biggest threats to international peace. Israel has violated international law, repressed the Palestinian people, destabilized neighbors, and drawn superpowers into never-ending wars for more than 70 years while operating with impunity. The USA has blocked or disregarded more than 50 UN resolutions that denounce Israeli actions. Their most recent campaign put all of the Gulf states, from Saudi Arabia to Qatar, in danger in addition to Iran. Their preemptive aggression obsession is about dominance, not defence.

How long is this rogue nuclear state to be permitted to risk the survival of the entire world?

The Israel-Iran conflict exploded on all fronts, diplomatic, military, and psychological. It didn’t just flare up. Qatar became a reluctant war host. Iran’s teeth were exposed. And the world nearly went out of control.

Whether motivated by self-interest or a sincere strategy, Donald Trump’s entry into the fray gave the world pause and an opportunity to distance itself from nuclear fire. However, this pause should not be interpreted as a sign of peace.

The crisis is still ongoing.The missiles remain armed. The conflict is still ongoing. Furthermore, Israel, the arsonist who poses as a victim, is still at large.

We avoided nuclear war because madness was briefly stopped, not because peace won out.The world might not be as fortunate the next time.