PTI questions verdict on reserved seats sans deciding fate 26th constitutional amend

Barrister Gohar says spirit of injustice will continue to haunt as the ‘shadow of Qazi Faez Isa still looms large’

Shibli Faraz laments constitution has effectively been reshaped, saying PTI MPs joining other parties akin to commit political suicide

Shauzab calls SC’s verdict darkest in Pakistan’s history

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has described the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench decision as highly disappointing and a grave miscarriage of justice, arguing that the verdict on PTI’s reserved seats should have been delivered only after deciding the fate of the most “contentious 26th constitutional amendment,” stressing that a nation plunged into darkness when justice is denied.

However, PTI leaders made it clear that it would be wishful thinking and living in a fool’s paradise to believe that PTI candidates would betray the party or jump ship to join any other political group because these are the individuals who have endured all oppression and suppression but have remained loyal to PTI and its unlawfully incarcerated Patron-In-Chief Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz and PTI Women’s President Kanwal Shauzab, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan stated that the apex court, in a historic majority ruling of 8-5, decided in PTI’s favor, declaring the party eligible for a share of reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies. However, he expressed his shock that, all of a sudden, a bench was constituted without following the due and proper legal procedures, solely to overturn the SC’s majority decision through a review petition.

PTI Chairman questioned the urgency of deciding the case, stating that the SC’s constitutional bench should have delayed the proceedings of such an important matter until the mystery surrounding the highly controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment was resolved.

Gohar noted that PTI was doing its utmost to unite the nation and stand by the country. However, the spirit of injustice continued to haunt them, as the shadow of Qazi Faez Isa still loomed large. He remarked that attaining justice today had become even more difficult than it was in the 1990s.

PTI Chairman stated that the contentious decision had caused great injustice and widespread disenchantment among the people, adding that all limits were being crossed due to deep-seated hatred for PTI—a trend that, he warned, would have serious consequences for the country.

He recalled that their MNAs had already been officially notified, and since no one had challenged those notifications so far, they still remained hopeful that these reserved seats would be returned to them.

PTI chairman stated that the party had secured 80 seats, despite the broad daylight robbery on February 8 aimed at stealing their mandate. He emphasized that all elected members had submitted their affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the banner of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). He further noted that no notification in the National Assembly had ever been challenged.

Gohar clarified that there should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that all their MNAs were independents, having already affiliated themselves with the SIC. Therefore, PTI chairman stated that it was mere wishful thinking that PTI candidates would join any other party.

He demanded that the electoral watchdog issue notifications for all their MNAs and MPAs without any further delay, emphasizing that they are citizens of this country and therefore must be granted their rightful constitutional representation.

PTI Chairman urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure that justice was upheld, warning that when justice was absent, the nation descended into darkness. Gohar strongly condemned the tragic incident in Swat and added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

He also criticized the decision to suspend PTI’s members from the Punjab Assembly for four years, questioning, “What kind of justice is this?”

Speaking on the occasion, Shibli Faraz lamented that the Constitution of Pakistan had effectively been reshaped. He stated that, according to the Constitution, general elections were required to be held within 90 days—but they were not conducted within that timeframe. He added that elections were only held once it was assumed that PTI had been dismantled.

Shibli recalled that PTI still secured a thumping majority across the country, even without an election symbol, despite the fact that their candidates were subjected to blackmail and pressure. He criticized the role of the ECP, calling it deeply questionable and disappointing, as Senate elections were not held in KP, even though they proceeded in Sindh and Punjab during the same period.

He emphasized that in the digital age, everything was being recorded, warning that some individuals would be held accountable in this world, while others would answer before God.

“Anyone who wins votes in the name of PTI founder and then joins another party will be committing political suicide,” he asserted, adding that such attempts to coerce PTI members into changing their loyalty had proven not only ineffective but also counterproductive.

The opposition leader emphasized that the country’s political, economic, and law-and-order crises were evident to all, criticizing the ruling elites for lacking a national development plan or a strategy to reduce debt. He highlighted that the people’s purchasing power had declined by 58%, as the Finance Minister, who was a banker, merely focused on securing more loans. However, he warned that reliance on borrowing undermines sovereignty and an independent foreign policy.

Shibli reiterated that the only hope for the country was one person—unlawfully imprisoned. He urged that Imran Khan be released immediately, stressing that only he can rescue the nation from its current miseries.

On the occasion, Kanwal Shauzab stated that the SC’s verdict was one of the darkest decisions in Pakistan’s history, as it not only insulted PTI’s voters and supporters but also trampled on the Constitution.

She stated that people of Pakistan voted for the candidates of the PTI founder, but losers were declared triumphant, which was unprecedented. She lamented that the first massive poll robbery occurred on February 8, and it happened again recently, warning that these actions would have lasting impacts on every assembly and the entire political landscape. She further stated that Bushra Bibi was being unjustly and wrongfully kept in jail despite her innocence; hence she should be released instantly along with PTI founder and other political prisoners forthwith.