PTI calls SC verdict ‘murder of justice, assault on constitution, democracy’

Controversial 26th Amendment erodes rule of law, judicial autonomy: Sh Waqas

Vows Imran Khan remains only hope to pull country out of myriad problems

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench’s “what it described” highly controversial verdict in the reserved seats review case, calling it a “flagrant breach of the party’s constitutional rights, a murder of justice, and a direct assault on the Constitution and democracy.”

PTI stated that the contentious ruling not only undermined the very essence of justice but also disregarded the sanctity of the people’s vote and brazenly trampled the will of the electorate.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram stated, in his strong reaction to the most contentious decision, on Friday, that the verdict marks yet another bleak and unfortunate chapter in Pakistan’s constitutional and democratic history.

He stated that the highly controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment has dealt a severe blow to judicial independence, the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental human rights, adding that once proudly known as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the country now stood as a glaring example of constitutional collapse, judicial partiality, and state-driven authoritarianism. Waqas stressed that the erosion of justice witnessed today is a direct consequence of the 26th Amendment, which has effectively undermined the judiciary’s independence and left the judicial system virtually paralyzed.

PTI CIS stated that the Constitutional Bench’s ruling brazenly deprived PTI of its rightful share of reserved seats, despite explicit constitutional provisions and judicial precedent—including a prior verdict by the same SC which had acknowledged PTI’s entitlement to those seats.

He added, “After months of legal proceedings—during which PTI pursued every constitutional and legal avenue, presented sound arguments, and strictly adhered to judicial protocols—today’s verdict has laid bare a judiciary that appears more inclined to safeguard the interests of a privileged elite than to dispense justice for all.”

He noted that the verdict—which redistributed PTI’s constitutionally mandated reserved seats to parties overwhelmingly rejected by the nation—was a blatant affront to democratic norms and electoral integrity. “It constitutes nothing short of political engineering aimed at silencing the country’s largest and most popular political force,” he added.

PTI CIS emphasized that this was not an isolated incident but part of a broader and systematic campaign to dismantle PTI through unconstitutional and undemocratic means. He recalled that the party’s mandate was brazenly stolen in broad daylight during the February 8 general elections through widespread electoral fraud, the illegal confiscation of PTI’s electoral symbol, abduction of party workers and proposers, coupled with the deliberate suppression of PTI candidates through coercion, intimidation, and enforced disappearances.

Moreover, Waqas highlighted that PTI Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan was unlawfully incarcerated for over two years—along with several senior leaders—solely for their unwavering stance in defense of constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, judicial independence, and Haqeeqi Azadi.

He lamented that the denial of PTI’s rightful representation is part of the same orchestrated and state-led efforts to systematically dismantle the democratic opposition. He warned that such actions have pushed Pakistan to a point where it can no longer be credibly described as constitutional, democratic, or truly representative of its people.

However, PTI CIS made it clear that, despite unprecedented repression, the party remained resolute, adding that the commitment of PTI’s supporters, workers and leadership to truth, constitutionalism, and the will of the people remained firm and unshaken.

Waqas emphasized that PTI unlawfully incarcerated Patron-in-Chief, Imran Khan remained the only hope capable of steering the country out of its deepening crises. While acknowledging that faith in judicial relief has been severely shaken, he expressed full confidence in the people of Pakistan — stating that truth will ultimately prevail, the Constitution will be restored, and the people’s mandate, led by Imran Khan, will triumph.