Pakistan gave the best response to India’s aggression from LoC to the coast: Field Marshal

COAS Field Marshal Munir says India biggest sponsor of terrorism in region

We demand only one thing from brotherly Afghanistan: not give space to India’s terrorist proxies, Fitan al-Hindustan and Fitan al-Kharij

Instructs young officers to adopt the identity of ‘Pakistanis’ above their individual and regional identity

Pakistan Army is the guarantor of regional peace and stability, and young officers should emulate integrity and patriotism: Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that India is the “biggest sponsor of terrorism” in the region, reaffirming that as a nation, “Pakistanis have never bowed down to India and will never bow down.”

Field Marshal Asim Munir, addressing the probationary officers of the 52nd Common Training Program of the Civil Services Academy during a session held at the Army Auditorium in Rawalpindi, said in the battle of truth, Pakistan gave the best response to India’s unjustified aggression from the Line of Control to the coast.

The field marshal spoke on a range of critical issues, ranging from national security imperatives and prevailing internal and external challenges to the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in preserving regional peace and national stability.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces are always ready according to the requirements of modern warfare. “We are sending a clear message to India that Pakistan has never accepted its monopoly and will never do so in the future,” he added.

He said terrorism is India’s internal problem, which is the result of its biased and cruel attitude towards its own minorities, especially Muslims.

He said, “Afghanistan is a brotherly neighbour, an Islamic country, and we want good relations with it. However, we demand only one thing from them: that they should not give space to India’s terrorist proxies, Fitan al-Hindustan and Fitan al-Kharij.”

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir instructed the officers to adopt the identity of ‘Pakistanis’ above their individual and regional identities. “Every system has problems and weaknesses. It is your job to prevent weaknesses and negative forces from dominating the system,” he added.

The Army Chief said that nations that forget their history also have a dark future. “Know the story and history of Pakistan and pass it on to your future generations,” he maintained.

COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasized that civil bureaucracy plays a key role in the functioning of the administration, and young officers should make honesty, professionalism, and patriotism their motto.

He underscored the imperative of inter-institutional cohesion, mutual respect, and unified national purpose in advancing Pakistan’s strategic and developmental objectives.

The field marshal further highlighted the indispensable role of a capable, transparent, and service-driven civil bureaucracy within the architecture of state governance.

He said the Pakistan Army is the guarantor of regional peace and stability, and young officers should emulate integrity and patriotism.

The probationary officers of the Civil Services Academy remained attached to the formations of the Pakistan Army at peacetime locations and operational areas of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

These officers gained rich experience of the three services during various interactions and visits.

This interaction with the field marshal formed part of a broader national initiative aimed at strengthening institutional synergy and deepening mutual understanding between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

The Common Training Program participants expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the senior military leadership and gain firsthand insight into the Pakistan Army leadership’s strategic vision, operational readiness, and its multifaceted contributions to national resilience and development.

The visit concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, reflecting a spirit of constructive dialogue, shared responsibility, and collective dedication to Pakistan’s enduring progress.