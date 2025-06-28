KP govt to launch anti-encroachment drive against ‘illegal hotels’ on Swat riverbed

SWAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch a major operation against illegal structures built along and within the Swat River following the tragic incident in which 11 people from a Sialkot family lost their lives.

The search is still on for two individuals, while four were rescued.

The incident occurred when 17 members of a family from Sialkot were swept away during a picnic along the Swat River due to a sudden surge in water. Despite immediate rescue efforts, several were carried off by the strong current.

The Director General of Rescue 1122 stated that the search and rescue mission has been ongoing for over 24 hours, now extending across Khwazakhela, Kabal Bypass, and Barikot.

Over 120 rescue personnel from Swat, Malakand, and Shangla have been deployed, using boats and other equipment to comb the river.

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, in a statement, said that a complete ban has been imposed on all forms of mining activities along riverbeds. He also announced that a coordinated crackdown would begin on all encroachments, including hotels illegally constructed on or near riverbanks.

“An effective operation against encroachments along riverbanks and within river channels will commence from tomorrow,” a government statement said.

The chief secretary added that an inquiry committee has reached Swat and has begun investigating the tragedy. Officials found guilty of negligence will be identified and held accountable.

To centralise rescue and administrative operations, the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) has been declared the response centre. Relevant department personnel will be stationed there for swift coordination.

Modern equipment, including drones and life jackets, is being provided to rescue teams. These tools will help in identifying and recovering stranded individuals. The irrigation department’s early warning system will also be reviewed and enhanced.

Police, district administration, and Rescue 1122 officials will patrol rivers across Malakand Division to monitor activity and ensure public safety. Teams will also be responsible for keeping the public away from dangerous river zones.

Separately, the KP government also suspended Swat Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Mehboob and appointed Saleem Khan in his place.