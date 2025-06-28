Kids among 11 die, six injured as flashflood in Swat River sweeps away tourists

Rescue 1122 says 7 bodies recovered among 16 reported missing in Swat River floodwater

A total of 120 people, most of them tourists, were trapped, with 107 of them rescued by Swat rescuers in different areas

KP CS suspends Swat ADC (Relief), Babuzai AC over the untoward incident

SWAT/PESHAWAR: At least 11 people, including four children, were killed and six injured after flashflood and landslides triggered by monsoon rains swept through tourist destination Swat over the past 24 hours, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Flash floods prompted by heavy rain in the Swat district have engulfed several areas, resulting in the loss of life with reports of dozens stranded, according to an initial report by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed that seven bodies have been recovered from reports of 16 people gone missing, with three people being rescued. According to the initial report by KP Rescue 1122, search and rescue operations are underway for the remaining bodies in several areas.

Earlier in the day, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi said that nine bodies were recovered among 16 people who went missing in the Swat River this morning, while three people were rescued. A search operation to find the four remaining people was underway, he added.

The PDMA data showed that 10 people were killed in Swat, while one person was killed in Malakand. It also revealed that 56 houses were damaged in Swat due to the flooding.

The report also said that a total of 120 people were trapped, with 107 of them being rescued by Swat Rescue 1122. “All concerned departments, including Rescue 1122 are actively deployed in the field, conducting round-the-clock operations to ensure maximum safety and relief,” it added.

Swat ADC, Babuzai AC and Khwazakhela AC suspended

Separately, KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah suspended Swat Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Ihsanul Haq, Babuzai Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nida Iqbal and Khwazakhela AC Muhammad Amir Khan.

A notification, issued on Friday following the incident, cited an “untoward incident” in Swat, ordering the immediate suspension of the officers under Rule-6 of the KP Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011.

The floods in the district had inundated several areas, with reports of dozens stranded at different locations, an initial report by KP Rescue 1122 said, adding that search and rescue operations were underway for the remaining bodies in several areas.

Three bodies were recovered from Ingaroderai, while one body was also recovered from Ghalegy, where seven people were stranded and rescue operations are still underway.

At least 120 Rescue 1122 personnel had been deployed in rescue operations.

“More than 22 people were trapped in the water in Imam Dhirai, who were rescued safely by the team of Rescue Station 33,” the report stated, adding that the search operation of Rescue Station 44 was ongoing.

Seven people are also reported to be trapped in Manyar, with Rescue Stations 44 and 55 working jointly in rescue activities.

One person was trapped at Panjigram village, where a rescue operation was underway, while at least 20 to 30 people were rescued from Bara Bamakhela, the report said.

“All Rescue 1122 teams are present on site and rescue operations are in full swing,” the report said.

A flood alert has been issued by the Charsadda district administration, directing relevant staff to be on high alert following the floods in Swat.

A notice from the DC’s office said the “discharge at Khwazakela in River Swat has increased to 77,782 cusecs, categorised as a very high flood.” The administration said that rescue teams had been deployed to the banks of the Kabul River and Swat River.

“Announcements were made via mosque loudspeakers to inform the public about the dangers of floodwater,” it said, adding that officials were instructing people to move to safer places.

It informed that the situation at Munda headworks is being monitored, where until 3pm the flow was normal.

President, PM condole deaths in Swat flash flood

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed their deep grief over the death of tourists in the flash flood in Swat River at Khwazakhela area.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, conveyed their sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the grieved families to bear the loss.

“We equally share the grief of the affected families during this difficult time,” the president said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete the search and rescue operation for missing persons in the incident.

He instructed NDMA, the administration, and rescue agencies to further strengthen safety measures along rivers and streams.

The prime minister praised NDMA, the administration, and rescue officials for rescuing tourists stranded due to the flash flood in Swat.

KP PDMA issues flood alert, urges precautionary measures

The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a flood alert after water discharge levels at Khwazakhela in the Swat River surged to 77,782 cusecs, categorising it as a very high flood situation due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in the region.

In an official communication addressed to the Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera, the PDMA advised all concerned authorities to take urgent precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life, damage to infrastructure, crops and livestock.

The PDMA directed local administrations to immediately identify vulnerable points and at-risk communities and put in place effective safety and mitigation measures. It emphasised maintaining a heightened state of alert, with constant monitoring of the evolving flood situation to ensure a timely response.

Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and all other emergency services were instructed to stay on high alert, particularly in low-lying and high-risk areas.

Communities living along the banks of Kabul River and its tributaries are being sensitised to the expected rise in water levels.

Local authorities were advised to ensure the timely evacuation of at-risk populations in flood-prone areas per existing evacuation plans and to ensure the availability of shelter, food, and medical supplies in designated camps.

Farmers and cattle herders were warned to move their livestock to safer locations away from low-lying riverbanks, while the general public is urged to avoid unnecessary travel or vehicle movement in vulnerable areas.

The PDMA also directed concerned departments to remain ready for road clearance operations in case of blockages or waterlogging, and to pre-position emergency equipment at critical locations.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) at PDMA remains active 24/7 and can be reached via helpline 1700 for any assistance or guidance.