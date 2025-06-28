Iran slams Trump over ‘disrespectful’ remarks on Supreme Leader

TEHRAN: Iran has condemned remarks by US President Donald Trump as “disrespectful and unacceptable” after he claimed credit for saving Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from “an ugly and ignominious death,” AFP reported on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded strongly on the social media platform X, warning that such language would not help efforts to restart negotiations.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters,” Araghchi posted.

He added that “the great and powerful Iranian people, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had no choice but to run to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our missiles, do not take kindly to threats and insults.”

Earlier, Donald Trump claimed he prevented the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring he would have allowed the strike but chose not to.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he halted a plan involving the US Armed Forces and Israel to kill Khamenei, following recent Iranian assertions that nuclear facility damage was overstated.

“I knew exactly where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the US Armed Forces, by far the greatest and most powerful in the world, terminate his life,” Trump wrote.

“I saved him from a very ugly and ignominious death, and he does not have to say, ‘Thank you, President Trump!’” he added.

Trump criticised Khamenei for his recent statement calling Iran’s response to US and Israeli strikes “a slap” to Washington.

The president described the Supreme Leader’s words as “anger, hatred, and disgust,” and said he immediately abandoned work on sanction relief as a result.

He also issued a warning to Tehran: “If Iran continues down the path of nuclear weapons, the bombing will resume, and it will be far worse.”

The comments come amid high tensions in the Middle East after a 12-day war between Iran and Israel, followed by a US-brokered ceasefire.