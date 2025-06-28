World

Iran slams Trump over ‘disrespectful’ remarks on Supreme Leader

By Agencies

TEHRAN: Iran has condemned remarks by US President Donald Trump as “disrespectful and unacceptable” after he claimed credit for saving Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from “an ugly and ignominious death,” AFP reported on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded strongly on the social media platform X, warning that such language would not help efforts to restart negotiations.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters,” Araghchi posted.

He added that “the great and powerful Iranian people, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had no choice but to run to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our missiles, do not take kindly to threats and insults.”

Earlier, Donald Trump claimed he prevented the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring he would have allowed the strike but chose not to.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he halted a plan involving the US Armed Forces and Israel to kill Khamenei, following recent Iranian assertions that nuclear facility damage was overstated.

“I knew exactly where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the US Armed Forces, by far the greatest and most powerful in the world, terminate his life,” Trump wrote.

“I saved him from a very ugly and ignominious death, and he does not have to say, ‘Thank you, President Trump!’” he added.

Trump criticised Khamenei for his recent statement calling Iran’s response to US and Israeli strikes “a slap” to Washington.

The president described the Supreme Leader’s words as “anger, hatred, and disgust,” and said he immediately abandoned work on sanction relief as a result.

He also issued a warning to Tehran: “If Iran continues down the path of nuclear weapons, the bombing will resume, and it will be far worse.”

The comments come amid high tensions in the Middle East after a 12-day war between Iran and Israel, followed by a US-brokered ceasefire.

Previous article
Swat River Flood: Heads roll as death toll rises to 11
Next article
Senate body discusses plight of 67,000 intending pilgrims who could not perform Hajj
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top Headlines

Iran holds state funeral for slain top brass in 12-day war...

TEHRAN: Iran held a state funeral on Saturday for approximately 60 individuals, including top military commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed during its...

Shefali Jariwala, ‘Kaanta Laga’ Star, Passes Away at 42

26 Opposition MPAs Suspended for Disrupting Punjab Assembly Session During CM Maryam’s Presence

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – June 28th, 2025

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.