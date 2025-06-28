Culture of giving every new facility to big cities must be changed: CM

CM Maryam directs provide e-buses to South Punjab on priority, saying will develop remote areas on a par with urban centres

Reviews progress on Faisalabad’s Orange Line and Red Line transport system, Gujranwala BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday emphasized that the culture of giving every new facility to big cities must be changed and directed the provision of more electric buses to the districts in South Punjab, saying that rural and remote areas should be given priority in the provision of electric buses.

“We will bring and develop rural areas on a par with the major urban cities,” the Chief Minister declared while chairing a special meeting held to review progress being made on the electric bus project.

The Transport Department gave a detailed briefing to the participants on its projects and the progress being made on the electric bus project so far.

She directed that 240 electric buses should be given on a priority basis to 24 districts. “In the first phase, 240 e-buses will be provided to relatively underdeveloped districts. Between August and October, 500 e-buses will be provided for Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi, while from November to December, 600 additional electric buses will arrive in Punjab”, she stated.

She highlighted, “Under the Punjab Clean Air Program, 400 electric buses will be provided to Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Lahore.” A detailed review was conducted of the Gujranwala BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project.

In order to connect the entire city and suburban areas, 80 feeder buses will be launched. On the 22-kilometer-long BRT system from Rahwali to Eminabad, 28 stations will be established. The proposal to extend the Gujranwala BRT route was also reviewed.

The Gujranwala BRT system will provide two-way transportation every 8 minutes. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed that traffic along the Gujranwala BRT route should be managed through a smart traffic control solution.

For this project, 4 electric bus depots will be established in Gujranwala.

In the meeting, progress was also reviewed on Orange Line and Red Line transport systems in Faisalabad.

The Red Line will be 23.4 kilometers long, with 24 stations, and is expected to transport more than 185,000 passengers.

The Orange Line will be 29 kilometers long, with 21 stations, and is expected to transport over 111,000 passengers.

On the chief minister’s direction, the route from FIEDMC to Salami Chowk has also been included in the project. The chief minister directed the transport department to immediately start all public welfare projects and further directed that e-bus routes should be determined based on public commuting needs. The meeting also reviewed transport system routes in Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

The chief minister outlined, “We want to provide buses based on actual public needs. Our thinking should be focused solely on the welfare of people. All districts are equal to me. In the journey of progress, everyone must have equal opportunities and access to facilities.”

Timely action could have saved lives of River Swat victims

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday expressed her heartfelt grief and sorrow over the tragic incident in the Swat River, which claimed 11 lives of a family.

In her condolence message, the Chief Minister said that swift action could have saved the precious lives. She said that she is standing with the victim family in their hour of grief and sorrow.

The Punjab CM also alerted administration and rescue personnel at all the tourist spots across the province.

She directed local administration and rescue personnel to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on relief and rescue operations during the rainy season.