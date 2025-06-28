CB overrules July 12 ruling in reserved seats case, ‘denies PTI-backed SIC claim’

Majority seven-member verdict accepts review petitions, restoring March 12, 2024 decision of the Peshawar High Court

Justice Mandokhail maintains his dissent in respect of 39 seats, while Justices Mazhar and Rizvi conditionally accepted review plea petitions

Justice Panhwar recuses amid SIC concerns over his induction post-26th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench on Friday set aside the apex court’s July 12 verdict and accepted the review petitions in the reserved seats case, upholding the Peshawar High Court’s decision, which had denied reserved seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The CB issued a short verdict following a series of at least 17 hearings and set aside its earlier judgment and restored the Peshawar High Court that ruled that the reserved seats would be distributed to other parties.

When the 11-member CB bench, presided over by Justice Aminuddin Khan, recommenced the hearing on Friday, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar recused himself from the bench. Justice Panhwar stated he wished to review his brief verdict before stepping down from the case.

Initially, a 13-member Constitutional Bench (CB), led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, began hearing the review petitions on May 6. However, Justices Ayesha A Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi deemed the applications inadmissible and opted out of further proceedings, with the chief judge of the CB observing that their withdrawal was of their own accord.

A 10-member larger constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the matter after Justice Salahuddin Panhwar recused himself from the originally constituted 11-member bench.

The majority seven-member verdict allowed the review petitions, restoring the March 12, 2024 decision of the Peshawar High Court.

The majority ruling came from Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Hashim Kakar, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

The bench accepted all review petitions filed against the July 12 judgment.

Following the ruling, the PTI has lost its claim to 22 reserved seats in the National Assembly and 55 in the provincial legislatures, which are now expected to be allotted to the ruling coalition.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail maintained his dissent in respect of 39 seats, while Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Hasan Azhar Rizvi conditionally accepted the review petitions.

In their note, Justices Rizvi and Mazhar referred the matter of seat allocation to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), directing it to determine each party’s entitlement after examining the relevant record.

The verdict also noted that Justice Salahuddin Panhwar had recused himself from the bench. The case was initially taken up by a 13-member full court. However, Justices Ayesha Malik and Aqeel Abbasi had dismissed the review petitions at the preliminary stage of proceedings.

It is worth noting that the Peshawar High Court had earlier dismissed the SIC’s challenge to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision, which had refused to allocate reserved seats to the party.

Earlier, in its short order on July 12, 2024, eight out of 13 judges concluded that 39 out of 80 MNAs on the list were elected candidates of the PTI, positioning it as the largest party in the National Assembly.

However, the National Assembly has not yet implemented the ruling, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has raised several objections.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and the ECP have submitted review petitions challenging the Supreme Court’s July 12 decision from last year.

The hearing was briefly adjourned for 10 minutes, but the bench has since resumed proceedings.

The decision comes after objections were raised regarding his participation in the case.

Justice Panhwar, part of an 11-member bench, the decision came after Advocate Hamid Khan raised objections concerning the inclusion of judges appointed after the 26th Amendment.

Justice Panhwar explained that the objections had been directed at his inclusion in the bench, adding that the issue dated back to 2010.

He expressed that he was personally hurt by the objections but emphasized that his decision to step down was made to preserve the dignity of the court.

He clarified that his recusal should not be interpreted as an acknowledgment of the objections raised.

Justice Panhwar further highlighted that lawyers Faisal Siddiqui and Salman Akram Raja had shown trust in the judges, which contributed to his decision to step down to protect the institution’s integrity.

Advocate Hamid Khan commended the decision, but Justice Aminuddin Khan reprimanded him, stating that his conduct was the reason for the situation.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail also remarked that two lawyers from the same party should not argue the case, stressing that they had extended the courtesy of allowing Khan to speak.

Despite the exchange of remarks, Hamid Khan maintained that he had the right to argue the case during the review session.

On Thursday, the CB turned down the request by one of PTI’s counsels to defer the hearing of the reserved seats case till August, noting that the bench intended to hear the case daily.

Earlier, PTI’s counsel advocate Salman Akram Raja resumed his arguments in support of the July 12, 2024, majority order of a full SC bench.

He referred to the SC judgment in the Sindh High Court Bar case, which, he said, serves as an example of how the SC can intervene for the restoration of the Constitution.

“After the emergency imposed on November 3, 2007, several actions were taken, but the Supreme Court declared that emergency unconstitutional, and all actions taken in its aftermath were also annulled.”

“The court had ruled that the judges appointed after the emergency held no legitimate status, and their removal of sitting judges was also declared unlawful; the removed judges were reinstated.”

During the hearing, Raja also referred to the allocation of reserved seats in the general elections of 2013, 2018 and 2024.

He stated that the record shows that in previous elections, the political party that won general seats received reserved seats in roughly the same proportion.

“However, the situation is different in the recent general elections. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a party [PTI] that secured 83% of the general seats was allotted zero reserved seats,” he said.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked Raja as to how the apex court can stop any politician from contesting elections independently.

“Suppose Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, or Maulana Fazlur Rehman, being major party leaders, decide to contest independently, how can we prevent them?” he asked.

Justice Musarrat Hilali stated that losing an election symbol does not mean the political party’s registration is canceled. PTI candidates joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), but the SIC was not present in parliament, she said.

Justice Mandokhail noted that Raja cited the SHC Bar Association case, but in that case, the facts were undisputed.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi commented that in the 1985 non-party based elections, a political party called itself the ‘Awam Dost’ party. “Did you introduce any such term [for the PTI for the polls]?” asked Justice Rizvi.

The lawyer responded that the PTI introduced the term “Kaptaan ka Sipahi”.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar observed that there seemed to be a lack of coordination within the PTI.

Justice Mandokhail added that it appeared that the 39 members of the Assembly who openly declared their affiliation with the PTI were more sensible.”

“Either they were more sensible or they had a higher tolerance for pressure,” added Justice Hilali.

Recalling past political events, SIC’s counsel Hamid Khan said the decision in the PTI intra-party election case was announced on the very last day for the allotment of election symbols.

“It was a Saturday, a holiday, but the case was heard until 11pm that night. Our candidates kept waiting, wondering what the verdict would be.

At midnight, our election symbol was taken away from us, and the deadline for symbol allotment passed. After that, where did we stand?

He said the ECP gave more time to the ANP even though the ANP had not even held any elections “We had conducted elections, but the ECP did not accept them.

We urged it to fine us, if needed, but it stripped us of our election symbol. On the same day, the ANP and the PTI were treated differently,” he said.

Justice Mazhar responded that the ANP was being given an opportunity for the first time, while the PTI had already been given several years. “Your party constitution was made more foolproof; we can even say it’s better than others,” he noted

Hamid Khan remarked that it seemed the PTI was punished for drafting a better constitution. The CB also dismissed Hamid Khan’s request to defer the case till August. The court will resume hearing at 9.30am today.

On January 13, 2024, a three-member SC bench upheld the ECP’s December 22, 2023, order declaring the PTI’s intra-party polls null and void.

As a consequence of the SC verdict and its misinterpretation by the ECP, the PTI candidates had to contest the February 8, 2024, general elections as independents.

Eighty such independent candidates reached the National Assembly and later joined the SIC in an apparent bid to claim reserved seats for women and minorities.

The ECP, however, refused to allocate the seats to the party, a decision that the SIC challenged in SC.